McCollum High School basketball coach under TEA investigation, agency says

SAN ANTONIO – McCollum High School boys' basketball coach Marcus Alvarado is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency, KSAT Investigates confirmed Thursday.

A TEA spokesperson told KSAT that a formal investigation into Alvarado began on March 3. However, the spokesperson said they could not provide more details because the investigation is ongoing.

Online records show Alvarado’s teaching certificate is under review by the TEA Educator Investigations Division.

Alvarado’s career in education began with a focus on special education, and he has spent the past decade as the head boys' basketball coach at McCollum High School. He is still listed on the school’s website as a special education teacher.

KSAT asked Harlandale ISD spokesperson Melinda Garza if Alvarado was still with the district. In an email response, she wrote that a staff member under investigation resigned. She refused to answer KSAT’s questions about whether that staff member is Alvarado, adding that the district is not sharing details since it’s a personnel matter and part of an ongoing investigation.

KSAT left two messages with the Harlandale ISD athletic office. Those calls have not been returned.

KSAT also called a number listed for Alvarado and left a message.

