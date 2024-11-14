Southside spotlight: Marcus Alvarado

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Marcus Alvarado, a proud native of San Antonio, Texas, was born and raised on the South Side. A 2002 graduate of McCollum High School, Alvarado followed in his father’s footsteps, who also graduated from McCollum in 1980. With a deep-rooted connection to his community, Alvarado has devoted his career to education and coaching, making a significant impact over the past 18 years.

Alvarado’s career in education began with a focus on special education, and he has spent the past decade as the head boys basketball coach at McCollum High School. His commitment to helping others and fostering growth in young athletes has been a cornerstone of his professional journey. “I love to help people!” Alvarado said, reflecting on his passion for working with students, colleagues, and the broader community.

In addition to his work as a coach, Alvarado hosts the podcast Coaching Connections with Marcus Alvarado. This platform allows him to connect with coaches at all levels — from high school to professional sports —and delve into their experiences and insights. Through these conversations, Alvarado aims to highlight the trials and triumphs of the coaching profession and share the stories of those who dedicate their lives to serving others.

Alvarado’s journey has not been without its challenges. In coaching, the road to success is often marked by victories and setbacks. “Success in this profession comes from the relationships we build and the people we help along the way,” he said. Even during less successful seasons, Alvarado sees these moments as opportunities to teach valuable life lessons to his players.

The podcast, too, has presented its challenges, from defining its focus to connecting with high-profile guests. Yet, Alvarado finds joy in creating content that resonates with coaches, athletes, and leaders, continually striving to share inspiring stories and grow the game.

Alvarado is particularly proud of his lasting impact on his players’ lives. While winning district championships is a notable achievement, Alvarado’s true measure of success is his former players’ personal growth and accomplishments. “When I get an invitation to a baby shower or receive a call for advice years later, those moments make me truly proud,” he said.

Alvarado is dedicated to fostering community involvement and collaboration. He is always looking for community events where athletes can participate and is keen to feature engaging coaches on his podcast. To support Alvarado and stay updated on his work, you can follow him on social media and subscribe to Coaching Connections with Marcus Alvarado on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

Through his dedication to coaching, education, and storytelling, Alvarado exemplifies the power of passion and commitment in making a meaningful difference in his community and beyond. Alvarado leaves us with this inspiring quote: “When you want something, all the universe conspires to help you achieve it.” Paolo Coelho, The Alchemist.

You can follow Alvarado on both Instagram accounts @marcus_a_32 or @coaching_connections_ma. You could also check out his X account @M_Alvarado32, Facebook @Marcus Alvarado or TikTok @marcus_alvarado32.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

