Live from the Southside expands literacy initiative with support from Lone Star Bank, San Antonio River Authority

Live from the Southside will expand literacy initiative with support from the Lone Star national bank and San Antonio River Authority.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Live from the Southside is pleased to announce the continued growth of its literacy initiative, now supported by Lone Star National Bank and the San Antonio River Authority. The initiative aims to expand access to free books in the South Side, where libraries and community centers are limited. The latest Little Library has been installed at Trueheart Ranch on the city’s far South Side, providing local families with increased access to books and a new way to connect with neighbors.

“These Little Libraries are a powerful tool in promoting literacy and building community,” said April Monterrosa, publisher of Live from the Southside. “Thanks to our partners, we can foster a love for reading in our neighborhoods.”

Little Libraries offer free book access, promote youth literacy, foster community connections, and support sustainability through sharing and reusing books. They’ve also inspired the Southside Book Fair, highlighting local authors and artists.

Open to the Public Ribbon Cutting Ceremony:

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Trueheart Ranch, located at 14984 Blue Wing Road. The Lone Star National Bank, San Antonio River Authority, Live from the Southside, and community partners will celebrate the launch of the new Little Library.

We invite our readers and community to help us maintain the momentum of this literacy initiative and keep the Little Libraries stocked with books. Visit one, swap a book, and help keep the joy of reading alive! If you want to donate books, provide more information, or share a Little Library location with us, email us at livefromthesouthside@gmail.com.

Let’s inspire South San Antonio to read, connect, and grow with each Little Library. Visit the latest installation at Trueheart Ranch today.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

