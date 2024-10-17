Thrif-T-Mart honored by San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Established in 1960, Thrif-T-Mart has been a cornerstone of the Southside community for over six decades.

Opened initially as a small neighborhood grocery store, Fermín and Ramona Rodriguez purchased the business in 1975 and transformed it into the thriving grocery, meat market, hot deli and tortilleria it is today.

This transformation was a labor of love, as the couple worked tirelessly to build something that served their family and the entire community.

Tortillas (Live From the Southside)

Thrif-T-Mart is owned and operated by their daughter, Alma Cañedo, and her husband, Juan Cañedo, who continue the family legacy with the same dedication and passion.

For Alma and Juan Cañedo, being part of the Southside community is more than just running a business — it’s a way of life.

“We love serving this community,” Alma shared. “Family is everything for us, and our community feels like an extension. Watching generations of families come in, from grandparents to grandchildren, and seeing familiar faces every week is truly special.”

The couple is dedicated to their customers and employees, many of whom have been with the business for years.

“Similarly, we feel a deep dedication to and appreciation for our employees. Providing employment and stability for our team members and supporting them as they care for their families is both a privilege and a joy.”

Thrif-T-Mart’s roots run deep in the Southside, a community known for its unity, resilience and authenticity.

“Our favorite thing about being on the Southside is the strong sense of unity and pride here,” Alma remarked. “The people in this community have such deep roots, and we all look out for each other. There’s a resilience and authenticity here that we’re proud to be part of, and we love that our food and traditions can contribute to this vibrant culture.”

Exterior of Thrift-T-Mart (Live From the Southside)

The store’s hot deli, fresh tortillas and butcher shop are not just about feeding the community — they’re about preserving and sharing the neighborhood’s culture through food. Each dish and product reflects the family’s history and commitment to honoring the traditions they hold dear.

The Office of Historic Preservation will honor Thrif-T-Mart with the City of San Antonio Legacy Business Award this year.

This prestigious recognition celebrates the business’s long-standing contributions to the community and its cultural heritage. District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia will present it.

“This milestone is a heartfelt tribute to our co-founders and my parents, Ramona and Fermín Rodriguez,” Alma said. “They poured their hearts and souls into building this business, working tirelessly to provide for their family and the entire community. Seeing their legacy honored this way is deeply moving; their dedication, values, and love for the neighborhood continue to live on. This award reminds us of the countless hours they spent building something lasting and meaningful, and we’re incredibly proud to carry forward what they began.”

As Thrif-T-Mart continues to grow and evolve, Alma and Juan remain deeply grateful for the loyalty of their customers.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Alma expressed. “Your loyalty, stories, and support mean the world to us. It’s been an honor to serve you for so many years, and we’re grateful for the chance to continue sharing our family’s recipes and traditions with you. You are the heart of Thrif-T-Mart, and this legacy is as much yours as it is ours. Here’s to many more years together!”

For Alma and Juan, Thrif-T-Mart is more than just a business — it’s a living tribute to the values of family, hard work and community.

As they look to the future, they remain committed to continuing the legacy that Ramona and Fermín started over 60 years ago, ensuring that Thrif-T-Mart remains a beloved institution for generations.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

