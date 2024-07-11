The ‘April Monterrosa Show’ kicks off series celebrating Latinos in country music

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Last weekend, The April Monterrosa Show debuted a special series dedicated to Latinos in country music on KLMO 98.9. Hosted by April Monterrosa, the show features interviews with local country artists from San Antonio and surrounding areas, showcasing their music and personal stories. The show will also be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, the KLMO 98.9 FM app and Roku, expanding its reach to a broader audience.

Recommended Videos

Monterrosa, the publisher of Live from the Southside Magazine, is a trailblazer in San Antonio as the first woman to own a publication on the South Side. Monterrosa is a devoted country music fan eager to spotlight the Latino community’s incredible talent and diversity.

“So many Latinos in San Antonio and throughout Texas are incredibly talented. We must support our Latino artists, including those in the country music scene. Adam Ace and I are excited to hear these musical artists and their music in the KLMO studio,” said Monterrosa, emphasizing the pride and representation these artists bring to the Latino community.

The Ranch Road band, an Americana and Texas Country band from Atascosa County. (Copyright 2024 by Live from the Southside)

The series started with The Ranch Road Band, an Americana/Texas country band from Atascosa County in South Texas that originated in 2017. Since their start, they have received numerous awards and nominations for their music. Their sound is a fusion of country, Tex-Mex, folk and rock with a splash of whatever the band feels like doing. The band has been busy on the road since the release of their latest album, “Road Rage,” which includes the single “Corpus Christi,” which reached charts in South Texas as well as New Mexico, Nevada, Birmingham, England and Luxembourg, Germany. Ranch Road continues to tour Texas and beyond and is working on their next album release.

Tune in to KLMO 98.9 FM every Saturday at 9 a.m. to catch this new series and support the talented Latinos in country music, making waves in the country music scene. You can also join the Latinos in Country Music Facebook Group to keep up with performances throughout the city and surrounding areas.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: