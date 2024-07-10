San Antonio Warriors win the 2024 football championship

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The San Antonio Warriors have clinched the 2024 BSFL State Championship for San Antonio! The thrilling game concluded after quintuple overtime, following NCAA overtime rules, with a final score of 20-18 against the two-time defending champions, the Texas Red Raiders from Houston. The championship game, held at Ganado High School Indian Stadium in Ganado, Texas, was a nail-biting event that kept fans on the edge of their seats until late June 29.

The San Antonio Warriors boasted a 9-1 record for the season, marking their 20th anniversary of playing and winning since 2004. This season was dedicated to their late head coach and owner, Glenn White, who passed away from liver cancer during the pre-season. The team’s goal was to honor Coach White by securing the BSFL 2024 Championship and bringing the trophy home to San Antonio. The Warriors hold the record for the most wins in Texas semi-pro football history, a testament to their enduring excellence and dedication.

The Warriors marched in the July 4th Stars & Stripes Centro San Antonio downtown parade to celebrate their victory.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.