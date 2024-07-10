Southside spotlight: Veronica Orosco

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Veronica Orosco, a proud alumna of Highlands High School, is rooted in the Southeast Side of San Antonio. Her commitment to her community is mirrored in her role as a devoted mother to three children, each carving their paths in education and beyond. With over two decades in corporate roles ranging from bookkeeping to managerial positions, she currently excels as a Senior Instructional Designer while engaging in freelance work within her field of expertise. Despite her initial academic path in accounting, Veronica discovered her true passion lies in empowering others through career-focused training.

Beyond her professional and family roles, Veronica is a driving force in community development. Her journey began with joining the HOA Board of Monte Viejo, where she saw an opportunity to amplify community voices and aspirations. Inspired by local feedback and needs, Veronica initiated a series of impactful events to enrich neighborhood life. Her initiatives, like the Community Wellness Saturday Markets with partners such as River City Produce and The Produce Lady Jamie Gonzalez, and festive Holiday Markets, have become essential, promoting health, wellness, and community unity.

Veronica founded Monte Viejo Event Services to expand her community impact. She leverages local partnerships and sponsorships to sustain and grow these initiatives. Her efforts have enriched local life and transformed perceptions of HOAs, demonstrating their potential for positive community engagement.

Orosco’s resilience and determination shine through challenges in sourcing funding and volunteers, which are essential for sustaining these community-driven initiatives. Her approach, which combines grassroots community engagement with strategic partnerships, ensures that events meet local needs and aspirations.

Beyond her professional and community endeavors, Veronica remains an active voice for change and empowerment. She encourages others to take action, emphasizing the transformative power of community involvement. Her journey is a testament to the impact of perseverance and community spirit in nurturing vibrant, inclusive neighborhoods.

Her journey exemplifies how passion, resilience, and community engagement can create lasting positive change, making her a valued leader and advocate on San Antonio’s Southeast side.

Volunteer opportunities are available for those interested in supporting or participating in Veronica’s community events; connect with her on social media. For more information on events, contact MonteViejoEventServices@gmail.com or visit Monte Viejo Community event’s website.

