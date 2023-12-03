Latin Grammy-nominated artist Destiny Navaira launches mentorship program at alma mater McCollum High School

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Destiny Navaira, who hails from the renowned Navaira musical dynasty, expressed her long-standing desire to establish a mentorship program: “This program is something I’ve always wanted to do. We’re starting with the senior girls, and hopefully, I’ll be able to grow the program from there.”

Project Destiny aims to connect the younger generation with Destiny’s music while serving as a valuable network for these young individuals and their future endeavors. The program will run throughout the school year, fostering personal and professional growth among the participants.

Destiny Navaira is a proud graduate of Dillard McCollum High School and shared her excitement about giving back to the community that holds a special place in her heart: “McCollum holds such a special place in all of my family’s hearts, and it feels great to be giving back.”

In addition to the mentorship program, 2024 will mark the founding year of the Los Navaira Scholarship under Project Destiny. The scholarship supports students pursuing their dreams and education, further solidifying Destiny’s commitment to empowering the youth.

Born on May 18th, 1992, in San Antonio, TX, Destiny Navaira grew up immersed in Tejano music, starting her singing journey at the tender age of 4. Over the years, Destiny has left an indelible mark on the Tejano music scene, receiving numerous accolades, including the prestigious Latin Grammy nomination for “Mejor Album de Musica Tejana” in 2022.

Destiny’s musical journey includes collaborations with renowned artists in the Regional Mexican genre, such as Bronco and La Leyenda. Her solo albums, “La Preferida” and “Dime Como Se Siente,” have showcased her vocal prowess and earned her recognition as the Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2021 Tejano Music Awards.

Through her persistence and dedication, Destiny Navaira continues to inspire women in a predominantly male-controlled genre, breaking barriers and leaving an indomitable legacy. Project Destiny is a testament to her commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent and giving back to the community that shaped her.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

