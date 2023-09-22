New radio talk show highlights unique Tejanos in entertainment, business, music and their communities

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

KLMO 98.9 FM has launched a new show honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.

The “April Monterrosa Show” kicked off its first season this month and is live on the FM airwaves, on the KLMO 98.9 FM Facebook Live, and on its app every Saturday at 9 a.m.

April Monterrosa hosts the show and will highlight unique Tejanos from the South Side of San Antonio and throughout Texas who are making a difference in entertainment, business, music and their communities.

Monterrosa is the publisher of Live from the Southside Magazine, the first woman-owned publication based in the South Side of San Antonio. She has been recognized as an influential Latina in San Antonio by KSAT12 News and honored by the 87th Texas Legislature for her achievements, civic leadership, and community advocacy.

“KLMO-Alamo Tejano 98.9 and 92.1 FM wanted to tell the stories of our Tejanos not only in the music industry but also those doing other great things in our city and surrounding areas. As much as April is involved in the community and how committed she is to storytelling in her publication, we knew she was a great choice,” said Homer Lopez, the general manager of Lopez Broadcasting.

“Through my publication and platform and being ‘boots on the ground’ in my community, I have been able to share so many great stories and connect people with others and to opportunities. I believe my new show will be another source and avenue to continue doing that,” Monterrosa said.

About K-Alamo Tejano 98.9 & 92.1 FM (KLMO-FM)

Lopez Broadcasting in Texas launched KLMO Tejano 98.9 and 92.1 (KLMO 98.9 FM). It is a grassroots, family-owned, operated station dedicated to preserving the Tejano culture and commitment to the community. The iconic family has been broadcasting since 1989 in Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Houston, San Antonio, Victoria, and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About Live from the Southside

Live from the Southside is a South Side San Antonio-based, woman-owned lifestyle and travel publication and platform. Celebrating its third anniversary, they cover diverse topics, including business, events, education, wellness, and nonprofit organizations. Through the power of storytelling, they bring you inspiring narratives that shine a spotlight on individuals and enterprises making a real difference in the city of San Antonio, as well as captivating tales from across Texas and the entire nation.

About April Monterrosa

April Monterrosa is an author, speaker, radio host on KLMO 98.9 FM, and a committed community advocate in San Antonio. She spearheads Live From The Southside Magazine, the first woman-owned publication in the South Side of San Antonio. April serves on several boards, including Brooks Gives Back, The Pink Berets, San Antonio Water System’s Community Experience Committee, Palo Alto College Cosmetology Committee, and the VIDA Arts Council. Additionally, she chairs the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, mentors for the City of San Antonio & Alamo Colleges Business Mentor Protégé Program, and was recognized as an influential Latina by KSAT 12 News. Her collaborative work with KSAT 12 and SA Live has amplified community voices, and she received honors from the 87th Texas Legislature for her outstanding contributions as a civic leader and community advocate.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

