Man arrested after police say he shot woman as she opened apartment door

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he showed up at an apartment and shot a woman multiple times as she answered a knock.

Jesse Salazar is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Loop 410 near Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, a man went to an apartment and knocked on the door. When a 36-year-old woman opened the door, the man fired several shots at the woman.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An arrest warrant states the victim identified Salazar as the shooter, as they are acquaintances through mutual friends. The woman told police she was visiting a mutual friend at the apartment at the time.

A witness said that after the shooting, Salazar fled and a witness from inside the apartment followed him. The witness was fired upon three times, the affidavit states.

Investigators said witnesses also identified Salazar as the suspect. A motive for the shooting was not revealed in the affidavit.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show Salazar has a criminal history dating to 2012. He was last charged in 2022 with assault of family-second offense.

Salazar was granted deferred adjudication in that case in January 2023 and was ordered to undergo mental health sessions as part of his probation, records show.

