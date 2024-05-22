Legendary on-air personalities at KSAT12 announce retirement

Admired, trusted, and dedicated; the work of Mark Austin, Mike Osterhage, Ursula Pari, David Sears, and Jessie Degollado has impacted San Antonio and South Texas for generations. It is after these historic careers that they formally announce their retirement, effective July 1st, 2024. This decision marks the conclusion of years of work that left an indelible mark on the industry and our community, setting the standard for excellence and trusted journalism.

With a combined 140 years in local journalism, all right here at KSAT12, the impact these professionals have made telling the stories of South Texans will forever be engraved in our community. Their careers have been a beacon of credibility and professionalism, delivering breaking news, lifesaving weather forecasts, and in-depth reports and analysis that directly impact our viewers every day.

Ursula Pari, a veteran journalist with a career spanning over thirty years, has been a voice of reason inside and outside of the newsroom. Her unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity and her love for the San Antonio community has helped her gain the trust of thousands who welcome her into their homes every weekday evening.

”It’s been a privilege to be welcomed into homes across South Texas for 28 years, and I am grateful every single day that KSAT12 gave me the chance to join this vibrant and diverse community, “said Ursula Pari. “Now I’m looking forward to seeing what else I can do in a new chapter of life. I can’t wait!”

Jessie Degollado, a trailblazer in the industry whose illustrious career at KSAT12 began in 1984, has been a champion for the growth of Hispanic journalists, inspiring a new generation of reporters at KSAT12 to continue to listen to, and tell the stories about the community we love.

”Saying goodbye to my KSAT12 family of 40 years will be difficult, no doubt,” said Jessie Degollado. “Yet I am so proud of the work I’ve done covering stories that mattered to our viewers. I’m so privileged to have earned their trust through the years.”

David Sears, a native San Antonian, has been a steadfast presence in the newsroom. His more than 40-year career at KSAT12 has seen him wear many hats, all of which he wore with the utmost professionalism and love for his work and for the community.

”It has been an incredible ride over the last 40 years. I walked into KSAT12 as an intern in 1982. I was hired as a part-time sports producer in 1984 by then news director Jim Boyle, then went full time, then started my on-air dream in 1989. I have been given opportunities by management beyond expectations,” said David Sears. “I cannot thank the viewers enough for allowing me into their homes and their daily lives. They treated me like family. I am looking forward to the next phase but will always look back at my time at KSAT12 and I can assure you I will have a smile on my face.”

Mark Austin has been a staple in San Antonio, helping wake families up for 25 years as the co-anchor of Good Morning San Antonio. Mark’s tremendous work ethic and vibrant personality quickly made him a leader in the newsroom. A two-time Regional Lone Star Emmy winner for Best Newscast, Mark’s dedication to his craft has been an example to so many up-and-coming journalists in our newsroom and beyond.

”I wasn’t always a morning person but, somehow, I’ve made a career out of being one and I wouldn’t trade the crazy schedule for anything,” said Mark Austin. “KSAT12 and San Antonio will always be home for me. I smile when I think about the amazing legacy we leave behind. KSAT12 is in good hands. From the bottom of my sleep-deprived heart, thank you San Antonio… for everything. I can’t wait to see what’s next for me.”

Mike Osterhage has made weather his life’s work and waking viewers up with a smile his passion. As the Good Morning San Antonio meteorologist, and the SA Live energetic co-host, Mike has made his mark in San Antonio. His trusted weather tracking added yet another veteran voice to KSAT12′s Weather Authority.

”I’ve been in TV news for 38 years… 29 of those at KSAT. That’s unheard of at most stations, but common at KSAT,” said Mike Osterhage. “It’s a testament to a good product, great co-workers, and faithful viewers. Folks, be sure to keep saying ‘Hi’ in the grocery store! Retirement may be an end, but it’s also the beginning of new adventures.”

Throughout the next month, KSAT12 is excited to highlight each of these amazing anchors and reporters in their own way, dedicating a full day for each to showcase their accomplishments, history, and true impact on the community they call home.

“There is no question of the impact each of these amazing journalists has had, not only in the industry, but also to the next generation of journalists, to our employees, to our viewers, and to our community,” said Ashley Parker, Vice President and General Manager of KSAT12. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mark, Mike, Ursula, David, and Jessie for their exemplary service and dedication to KSAT12. They leave behind a legacy that will continue to inspire us for years to come.”

”I have been honored to work alongside Jessie, Ursula, David, Mark, and Mike throughout my career,” said Mario Orellana, KSAT12 News Director. “The impact they have made on this industry, this city, and this newsroom is immeasurable. I have learned so much from them and am eternally grateful for the paths they have paved here at KSAT12.

”As they embark on the next chapter of their lives, KSAT12 wishes Mark, Mike, Ursula, David, and Jessie all the best in their future endeavors. Their impact will forever be felt in the community, in the homes of our viewers, and to everyone at KSAT12 who learned, and grew so much from their journalistic knowledge.

