88º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Free concerts at Shops at Rivercenter return just in time for Memorial Day weekend

Shows will continue every Saturday through Labor Day weekend

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Downtown, San Antonio, Things To Do, River Walk, Shops At Rivercenter, Music, Live Music, Free, Memorial Day
The River Walk in downtown San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Summer Concert Series at the Shops at Rivercenter is returning for a second year.

The free concerts start on Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The lineup for this weekend includes:

Recommended Videos

  • Friday: DreamStereo, 6-8 p.m.
  • Saturday: Stephanie Ross & Southern Drive Band, 6-8 p.m.
  • Sunday: Rebels Angels, 6-8 p.m.

The concerts in downtown San Antonio will continue on Saturdays from 6-8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. On Labor Day weekend, shows will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The performances will take place on Lagoon Island, which is located on the river level.

A spokesperson told KSAT that last year was the Shops at Rivercenter’s trial run, and this year, the events will be even bigger.

Click here for a schedule, which will be updated in the coming weeks.

Read also:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos