Free concerts at Shops at Rivercenter return just in time for Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Summer Concert Series at the Shops at Rivercenter is returning for a second year.

The free concerts start on Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The lineup for this weekend includes:

Recommended Videos

Friday: DreamStereo, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday: Stephanie Ross & Southern Drive Band, 6-8 p.m.

Sunday: Rebels Angels, 6-8 p.m.

The concerts in downtown San Antonio will continue on Saturdays from 6-8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. On Labor Day weekend, shows will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The performances will take place on Lagoon Island, which is located on the river level.

A spokesperson told KSAT that last year was the Shops at Rivercenter’s trial run, and this year, the events will be even bigger.

Click here for a schedule, which will be updated in the coming weeks.

Find events, festivals and hidden gems in San Antonio and surrounding areas. Email Address Sign up.

Read also: