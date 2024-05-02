Visit San Antonio launches free, first-ever concert series on River Walk

The Arneson River Theater is seen on Oct. 22, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Marisol Deluna)

SAN ANTONIO – Visit San Antonio is launching River Walk Live!, a monthly series that will provide free concerts at The Arneson Theatre.

The series kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 with country music star Jack Ingram.

Shows will take place on the third Thursday evening of each month, excluding April and November.

River Walk Live! shows will be open to the public, and seating will be available until capacity at the theater is reached. The theatre, which has about 800 seats, is located on the River Walk in La Villita.

Visit San Antonio said this is the first concert series on the River Walk.

“River Walk Live! is part of Visit San Antonio’s commitment to elevating the River Walk experience for the community and visitors, alike. This new, free event will attract guests downtown to further engage with this natural wonder we have in the heart of our city,” Marc Anderson, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio, said in a news release. “The River Walk is a meticulously maintained attraction that lures visitors from all over the world with its captivating beauty and lively Fiesta spirit. We are thrilled to bring this experience downtown for all to enjoy.”

The release states that Visit San Antonio will partner with music labels to showcase established and emerging musicians from across the U.S.

Musicians will be announced closer to the show dates. For more information, click here.

La Villita is located at 418 Villita Street.

