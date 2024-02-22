SA Vibes: Country folk artist Mikey Vibe kicks off series highlighting San Antonio musicians

SAN ANTONIO – The inaugural episode of SA Vibes features the aptly named Michael Carrillo, aka Mikey Vibe.

Mikey is a local singer-songwriter, composer and frontman of San Antonio’s long-standing indie rock band, Deer Vibes, as well as his country folk project Michael J. & The Foxes.

The first time I saw Mikey’s band Deer Vibes was in 2012 at Jack’s Patio Bar. As soon as I saw horns and strings, I knew I was going to be a fan and they did not disappoint.

A couple of years later I saw his new (at the time) band, Michael J. & The Foxes and I really enjoyed this new direction he was going in.

For more than a decade, Carrillo has been involved and passionate in supporting the growth of the local music scene in San Antonio. His latest release is under The Foxes moniker and is called, “Make Like A Tree & Get Out Of Here.”

For this SA Vibes set, Mikey Vibe performs “Tropical Fox,” “The Tan,” and “Grey and Suede.”

Mikey’s next solo show is February 25 at Enchanted Siren and the return of Deer Vibes is on March 2 at Wizard Music.

I asked him a few questions about his thoughts on the San Antonio music scene - see his answers below.

What’s your favorite thing about the San Antonio music scene?

Throughout the years I’ve made some really good friends and that’s definitely something I cherish. I think all of the artists and promoters I’ve worked with have this connection because our work is our passion, and through the ups and downs of it we’ve seen each other succeed or maybe not succeed but continue to push through. It’s a special thing.

What was your favorite show that you’ve performed and why?

Deer Vibes doesn’t perform often but when we do it always feels good. One of our last performances at 502 [Bar] was definitely one of my favorites. Reuniting the band with old friends and new friends, everyone gets excited just to be on stage together- and then we have a killer show, and it just tops it all off.

What do you hope to see for the music scene in the future?

While there are new venues opening and new players in the game, I really hope at some point we see more support from promoters and venue owners putting local talent in front of national touring bands. The city loves to talk about growth, and I think it’s only right that those same people are giving opportunities to the local bands that have made this city great for years. There are tons of hard-working bands that deserve those slots and I hope it happens. Besides, Austin does it!

You can find more information and music from Mikey Vibe on his Instagram or Spotify.

About SA Vibes

San Antonio is well-known for its culture, but the local music scene has always seemed a bit hidden.

Unless someone takes you to a local show — at venues like The Lonesome Rose, Hi-Tones, The Mix, Paper Tiger, 502 Bar — chances are you’ll never even know our music scene even exists. That’s what made me decide to launch this passion project that we’re calling “SA Vibes.”

My name is Valerie and I’m a video editor at KSAT. I’ve been attending local shows for over a decade, and I want to put a spotlight on the great talent that San Antonio has to offer.

Each month we’ll be releasing a new “SA Vibes” video across all KSAT digital platforms and our YouTube channel showcasing a local musician performing live versions of their songs from the KSAT garden.

If you’re a San Antonio musician and would like to be a part of this project, please send information about your next show to vgomez@ksat.com.