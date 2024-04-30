SA Vibes: Garrett T. Capps blends Alt-Country sound with SA flavor

SAN ANTONIO – The third episode of SA Vibes features Garrett T. Capps, an artist who’s kind of a big deal around these parts.

He’s toured both nationally and internationally, and he’s even been profiled by Rolling Stone magazine! You’ll normally catch him with his band NASA Country and what you’ll hear is a unique concoction of country music mixed with an electronic sound.

I first saw this band at The Lonesome Rose, which is a local honky-tonk that Capps runs and books talent for.

I was blown away by what I heard -- a genre-bending style of country that I really enjoyed. Rolling Stone described it as a “blend (of) synth and twangy guitar with lyrics about outer space and social unrest... “mixing Kraftwerk with Doug Sahm.”

Many in the local music scene clearly agree, as his shows are always packed. He also works to bring all kinds of great music from across the U.S. to play at The Lonesome Rose stage.

For this SA Vibes set, Garrett T. Capps and Josh Baca perform “Goodbye San Antonio, Hello Amsterdam” and “People Are Beautiful.”

Capp’s played on April 26 at La Semana Alegre at Hemisfair Park in downtown San Antonio.

His next show will be in Lockhart on May 3, at Lockhart Arts & Craft, and in Galveston on May 4.

We asked a few questions about his music influences and more - see his answers below.

What’s your favorite part about the SA music scene?

I love our culture and our history. I mean, ...Josh Baca, he plays with Los Texmaniacs and they back up Flaco [Jimenez]. I mean, Flaco Jimenez is a hero. One of the our most legendary rock stars to ever come out of San Antonio, and I think it’s really inspiring seeing people take the music that’s inherent to San Antonio out into the world or just jam here in town. There’s a lot of friendly people around but are laid back and chill and like good music.

What do you hope to see for the future of the local scene?

I would like to see more original musical artists making music that they can go outside of town and be original and be progressive or just stand out. And it’s hard to get music outside of San Antonio sometimes. It’s a very laid-back city. There’s not really like a music industry around here that’s pumping out music to the masses. So it’s very down-home and familial in San Antonio, but it’s really inspiring and cool to see bands take their music outside of town and all over the globe.

You can find more information and music from Garrett T. Capps on his website or Spotify.

About SA Vibes

San Antonio is well-known for its culture, but the local music scene has always seemed a bit hidden.

Unless someone takes you to a local show — at venues like The Lonesome Rose, Hi-Tones, The Mix, Paper Tiger, 502 Bar — chances are you’ll never even know our music scene even exists. That’s what made me decide to launch this passion project that we’re calling “SA Vibes.”

My name is Valerie and I’m a video editor at KSAT. I’ve been attending local shows for over a decade, and I want to put a spotlight on the great talent that San Antonio has to offer.

Each month we’ll be releasing a new “SA Vibes” video across all KSAT digital platforms and our YouTube channel showcasing a local musician performing live versions of their songs from the KSAT garden.

If you’re a San Antonio musician and would like to be a part of this project, please send information about your next show to our SA Vibes email.