88º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

IDEA Public School offers free meals to children this summer

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.; lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Education, Food, IDEA Public School, KSATKids, San Antonio
The free meals are part of IDEA’s dedication to helping children stay healthy through the Seamless Summer Meals Option. (Copyright 2024 by IDEA Public School - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – IDEA Public School is offering free meals this summer to children under 18 years old, according to a press release.

The meals will be served in IDEA campus cafeterias Monday through Friday from June 3 to July 26 with the exception of federal holidays and July 1-5.

Recommended Videos

The release states breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Healthy nutrition is important for all children in our community, not just while they are in a classroom learning, but year-round,” said Fernando Aguilar, Vice President of the Child Nutrition Program at IDEA Public Schools.

The free meals are part of IDEA’s dedication to helping children stay healthy through the Seamless Summer Meals Option, the release said.

Anyone seeking more information regarding the free summer meals at IDEA can contact the cafeteria manager at any campus.

For more information on IDEA Public Schools, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos