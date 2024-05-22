IDEA Public School offers free meals to children this summer

The free meals are part of IDEA’s dedication to helping children stay healthy through the Seamless Summer Meals Option.

SAN ANTONIO – IDEA Public School is offering free meals this summer to children under 18 years old, according to a press release.

The meals will be served in IDEA campus cafeterias Monday through Friday from June 3 to July 26 with the exception of federal holidays and July 1-5.

The release states breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Healthy nutrition is important for all children in our community, not just while they are in a classroom learning, but year-round,” said Fernando Aguilar, Vice President of the Child Nutrition Program at IDEA Public Schools.

Anyone seeking more information regarding the free summer meals at IDEA can contact the cafeteria manager at any campus.

For more information on IDEA Public Schools, click here.