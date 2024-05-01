Second teen arrested for shooting, killing man during gun robbery, records show

James Jose Garcia, 18, is charged with capital murder-other felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – Another teenager was arrested in connection with a gun robbery-turned-deadly shooting on the South Side in March.

James Jose Garcia, 18, is charged with capital murder-other felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Another suspect in the case, David Francisco Rebelo-Garcia, is also charged with capital murder.

The suspects were both arrested this week and taken to the Bexar County Jail.

David Francisco Rebelo-Garcia is charged with capital murder. (Bexar County Jail)

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Garcia, Rebelo-Garcia and another person conspired to steal a gun from Steven Gagne, which Gagne had offered to sell.

A witness told police they arranged the gun sale after sending a message to a group on social media. Rebelo-Garcia responded to the message and communicated with the witness before the meetup, his affidavit states.

The suspects and Gagne met on March 30 in the 100 block of Chaucer Avenue on the South Side. During the transaction, Gagne presented the suspects with a box with a firearm inside, Garcia later told police.

One suspect then took the gun from Gagne, and Gagne drew a firearm from his holster, the affidavit states. Gunfire was exchanged and Gagne was shot multiple times.

First responders arrived to find Gagne in the street. He told first responders he was selling a gun before he was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police detained the three suspects at the scene, including an underage boy. Because he is a minor, his name was not included in affidavits, police told KSAT on Tuesday.

Garcia initially told police another suspect fired at Gagne, but according to recorded audio with a friend, Garcia admitted to shooting Gagne, the affidavit states.

In a later statement, Garcia told investigators he and another suspect shot at Gagne, the affidavit states. He said he discarded his gun before he was detained at the scene.

