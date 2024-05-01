San Antonio police shoot, kill man accused of killing wife earlier in the day

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police shot and killed a 32-year-old man accused of firing at officers near the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Vance Jackson Road.

SAPD Chief William McManus said officers conducted a welfare check in the morning at a home and found a woman’s body. The chief said her husband had killed her.

After killing the woman, he took her car, and officers tracked him down to a sandwich store using Onstar, police said.

Officers waited for the man to return to the vehicle before attempting to arrest him, according to SAPD.

When officers approached the man in the vehicle, he immediately opened fire, causing the officers to fire back, McManus said.

The man died at the scene after being shot by the officers, according to police.

SAPD said the four officers who returned fire on the man had between three and four years of service. None of them were injured, according to police.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.