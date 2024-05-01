Man has throat slashed after confronting someone messing with his vehicle, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is in the hospital in critical condition after having his throat slashed early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 900 block of Wyoming Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and Interstate 37 after receiving word of a person wounded.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the man had heard a noise outside his home and found another man messing with his vehicle. That’s when, police say, the man confronted the person and his throat was slashed.

Police said the assailant fled on a bicycle. It’s unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.