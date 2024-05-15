Child Advocates San Antonio unveils newly renovated Harvey E. Najim Campus

SAN ANTONIO – A local nonprofit that supports on average over 1,400 children in foster care each year through advocacy has a newly renovated campus where children can feel safe, learn and play.

The Harvey E. Najim Campus of Child Advocates San Antonio or CASA was unveiled on Wednesday morning.

“I want it to be a place where children know that they are always welcomed. That they are special. That they are worthy and I want our advocates to feel that too,” Angie White, president and CEO of CASA said.

The spaces include a library filled with books, toys and sensory items.

There is also a space for older kids to play and a new kitchen.

For 40 years, CASA has been recruiting and developing court appointed volunteer advocates who provide support for children and youth who have experienced abuse and neglect.

White believes these new spaces will help the children they serve, but says there is still a need for more advocates.

“We are serving around 1,000 children that means there’s 2,600 children that don’t have an advocate in this community,” White said.

If you see or even suspect abuse or neglect, call 911 or the child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.