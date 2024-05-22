BCSO needs help finding missing 17-year-old girl who left note for family before vanishing

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who left a note for her family and then disappeared.

Adiya Zahara Kirwan, 17, was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday at her home in the 800 block of Plum Valley Drive, not far from both Kyle Seale Parkway and Babcock Road in Northwest Bexar County.

Kirwan is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The BCSO said Adiya left a note for her family, and there is now concern for her safety. She has scars on the top of her hands and two piercings in each earlobe. Her family said her cellphone is turned off, but she has it with her.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000; you may also contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.

BCSO also wants to remind everyone that for all juvenile missing persons cases, it is a Class A misdemeanor to harbor a runaway and is punishable up to one year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.