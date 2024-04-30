Teen arrested in fatal shooting during gun robbery

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was arrested after a gun robbery turned into a deadly shooting last month, according to San Antonio police.

David Francisco Rebelo-Garcia is charged with capital murder.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Rebelo-Garcia and two other people conspired to steal a gun from Steven Gagne, which Gagne had offered to sell.

A witness told police they arranged the gun sale after sending a message to a group on social media. Rebelo-Garcia responded to the message and communicated with the witness before the meetup, the affidavit states.

The suspects and Gagne met on March 30 in the 100 block of Chaucer Avenue on the South Side. During the transaction, Gagne presented the suspects with a box with a firearm inside, one suspect later told police.

One suspect then took the gun from Gagne, and Gagne drew a firearm from his holster, the suspect told police. Gunfire was exchanged and Gagne was shot multiple times.

First responders arrived to find Gagne in the street. He told first responders he was selling a gun before he was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police detained three people at the scene, including an underage boy. Because he is a minor, his name was not included in the affidavit, police told KSAT on Tuesday.

The unnamed suspect told police he began shooting at Gagne when Gagne drew his own weapon, the affidavit states. He said he discarded his gun before he was detained at the scene.

During the investigation, police found messages from Rebelo-Garcia that explained his intention to rob Gagne, the affidavit states.

Investigators said Rebelo-Garcia was charged with capital murder because he conspired with the unnamed suspect.

Rebelo-Garcia is also facing a separate charge of criminal trespassing. His bond is set at $101,500.