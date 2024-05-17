Man accused of paying for sex with 15-year-old arrested, facing trafficking charges, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old man is facing human trafficking charges after paying to have sex with a teenager who was being sex-trafficked by two other individuals.

Jackie-Ray Cunningham told the 15-year-old victim she couldn’t leave his hotel room after paying the two other individuals to have sex with her on April 29, according to the affidavit.

The victim believed Cunningham had a handgun with him in his room, and she was forced to do what he said.

Police said the teen had previously met someone named Cleo, who provided her drugs when she was missing from her home. After that, she was introduced to two other individuals — Stephen and Andrea.

The pair then took the victim to two motels, where she was escorted by them and then taken to Cunninham’s room, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police on May 8 that Stephen and Andrea had told her not to settle for less than $100, but she never received any money from Cunningham and believed the pair had been paid.

Police said the victim reported she had sex multiple times with Cunningham while she was at the motel, and he paid her $100 eventually, but she was forced to give the money to Stephen and Andrea.

An officer contacted the motel manager on May 10 to ask about Cunningham. The manager told police Cunningham had been living in the motel and provided a room number.

The officer met with the victim five days later, and she positively identified Cunningham from a single image, according to the affidavit. She also described his room and its layout.

Cunningham was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking of persons.