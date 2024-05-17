Woman upset with order fires multiple gunshots at McDonald’s drive-thru window, affidavit says

Samantha Anthony, 32, was taken into police custody.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman upset with her fast food order fired multiple gunshots at a McDonald’s drive-thru window, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Dec. 30, 2023, Anthony had driven to a McDonald’s restaurant in the 1330 block of South Laredo Street, just south of downtown, when she began complaining about her order to the drive-through cashier.

The affidavit states that Anthony then fired multiple gunshots from the drive-side car window into the second drive-thru window. At least eight gunshots were fired into the window, with employees working and the business open, police said.

The employees took cover behind walls and equipment. No one was injured.

Anthony fled immediately after the shooting, the affidavit said.

Officers responded to the gunfire, and the restaurant was able to share video surveillance and photographs of the shooting and the suspect.

The affidavit states investigators researched the license plate and registered owner information of a gold 2011 Cadillac sport utility vehicle. Anthony was identified after using the listed information.

SAPD said the vehicle had an identifiable white sticker of a rifle, and a “Big A” was found on the right-rear lower window. Anthony also had several tattoos visible in the video surveillance and photographs of the shooting, police said.

Anthony is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Her bond is set at $75,000.