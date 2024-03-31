75º
SAPD says man selling firearm shot by teenager, dies at hospital

Officers say two other teenagers were detained in connection with the shooting

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – A man told San Antonio police he was selling a gun before he was shot multiple times Saturday night on the South Side.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Chaucer Avenue where they found the man in the street.

While first responders were attempting life-saving measures, the victim told police he was shot as he was trying to complete the sale of a firearm to one of three people.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

San Antonio police said its officers were able to track down three people they considered suspects, two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities said they do not yet know which teenager pulled the trigger.

SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

