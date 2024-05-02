77º
3.4-magnitude earthquake reported near Falls City Thursday morning

Numerous small quakes have been reported in the area over the last several years

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

An earthquake was reported near Falls City on Thursday morning. Light to moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported near Falls City on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS said the earthquake happened around 5:55 a.m. about 2 miles east of the city, which is located in Karnes County. Its depth was 2.1 miles.

With this magnitude quake, damage is unlikely.

This is one of many quakes of 2.5 or higher reported this year. The largest earthquake, a 4.7, hit on Feb. 17.

Last summer, two small earthquakes shook 11 miles east of Jourdanton in neighboring Atascosa County. Meantime, in September of 2023, four earthquakes hit Karnes County over the course of a week.

In the video below, watch as KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne explains the increase in earthquakes in South Texas.

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

