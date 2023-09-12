Texas rattled by 4 earthquakes since Monday, including 3 in Karnes County

United States Geological Survey map shows four earthquakes in Texas between Sept. 11-12, 2023.

KARNES COUNTY – West Texas got a little rumble on Tuesday just a day after Karnes County experienced three temblors.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed both areas had small earthquakes, but it’s not likely that many people felt it.

At 12:19 p.m. on Tuesday, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Culberson County, about 35 miles south of Whites City, New Mexico.

It came one day after three small quakes in Karnes County.

The first was reported at 3:07 p.m., about 11 miles southeast of Stockdale. It had a magnitude of 3.2.

The second one, with a magnitude of 3.1, was measured about 10 miles northeast of Falls City at 6:49 p.m.

A third quake was recorded in the same place at 6:56 p.m. It measured 2.8 in magnitude.

Earthquakes that small are recorded on local seismographs, but are generally not felt.

Some earthquakes in the south-central United States have been linked to oil and gas production, particularly the underground injection of wastewater — a byproduct of oil and gas production.

The strongest earthquake in Texas in recent years happened last November in West Texas.

The 5.4 magnitude earthquake 12 miles north of Midland was the third strongest on record in Texas and could be felt all the way to downtown San Antonio. That one even damaged the Robert B. Green historical building.

The strongest earthquake recorded in the state happened in 1931 and measured 6.5 in magnitude. There was a 5.7-magnitude earthquake in 1995.