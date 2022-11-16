San Antonio residents feel a shake following 5.4 magnitude West Texas earthquake

Did you feel a shake in San Antonio Wednesday afternoon? According to San Antonio police, residents in high-rise buildings near downtown felt a shake from what was likely due to the 5.4 magnitude earthquake (revised from the earlier 5.3 magnitude report from USGS) that occurred in West Texas.

The USGS website shows this earthquake occurred about 24 miles WSW of Mentone, Texas at 3:32 p.m. CST, which is about 350 miles northwest of San Antonio.

A few aftershocks have also been recorded in the same area following the initial earthquake, and can be viewed here on the USGS earthquake tracker.

Reports show that Wednesday’s earthquake is the third strongest on record in Texas, following a 6.5 magnitude earthquake back in 1931 and a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in 1995.

Due to the geology of our area, earthquakes of this magnitude can be felt at such a distance.