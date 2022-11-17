Robert B. Green historical building deemed unsafe following earthquake damage

SAN ANTONIO – The Robert B. Green historical building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe by structural engineers following damage from an earthquake.

According to University Health officials, the building in the 900 block of West Martin has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around it until further notice.

According to San Antonio police, residents in high-rise buildings near downtown felt a shake from what was determined to be a 5.7 earthquake in West Texas.

The USGS website showed the earthquake occurred about 24 miles WSW of Mentone, Texas at 3:32 p.m. CST, which is about 350 miles northwest of San Antonio.

The vast majority of the historical building’s clinical services were moved in 2013 to the newer Robert B. Green clinical building, which appears to be unaffected by the tremor. However, engineers are examining all the buildings on the campus, University Health officials said. The administrative services that had remained in the historical building are being moved to other office space in the city.

The Robert B. Green historical building is more than 100 years old and was named after former Bexar County Judge Robert B. Green.

Many San Antonians received care there during the influenza pandemic of 1918, and many more were treated there during the 1940s and 1950s polio epidemic that shut down San Antonio schools.

