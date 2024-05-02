Hemisfair accepting applications for ‘Kid Mayor of the Splash Pad’ thru Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair is offering up a fun recognition this election season by asking kids to apply for the chance to be selected as “Kid Mayor of the Splash Pad” for summer 2024.

Children ages six to 10 can send in their submissions through Friday and a winner will be crowned at a “Super Fun Saturday” event to be held on May 11.

A press release said the winning child will receive a special place of honor, along with recognition and fun perks that the whole family can enjoy.

The application can be found on the Hemisfair website by clicking here and includes a video submission place where hopeful mayors-to-be can submit a video telling officials what they love about Hemisfair and why they want to be “Kid Mayor of the Splash Pad.”

Hemisfair said they are trying to foster a sense of community involvement and celebrate the love of the district with the creation of the Kid Mayor-splash pad initiative.

The Union Pacific Splash Pad at Hemisfair has long been a cherished spot for families and children to gather, cool off, and have fun during the warmer months, Hemisfair said.

Here are some of the perks that the winning child and their family can enjoy: