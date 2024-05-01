78º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Ella Austin Community Center on East Side to see $23M renovation

Services provided at center will be impacted during construction

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Ella Austin, Dignowity Hill, City of San Antonio, East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Ella Austin Community Center is expected to see some major renovations starting early next year.

The center is a community hub and offers services to its community youth and seniors. The center has been operating since the early 1970′s, says Jessica Dovalina, assistant human services director.

At the end of 2024, the city of San Antonio will begin a $23 million dollar renovation process, $11.5 million of which was approved through the 2022 Bond. The rest is funded through the Inner City Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone funds.

Luis Maltos with the Public Works Department said the majority of the buildings will be demolished except for the main building, which just turned 100-years-old.

“We’re basically gutting the entire main building, re-doing all the plumbing, all the electrical, all the HVAC systems. So, we’ll probably be building a new 38,000 square foot facility,” Maltos said.

The current services offered there by nonprofits will have to find another temporary location.

“They’re actually going to be right now looking at space to move some of their programing, so that we can minimize the impact,” Dovalina said.

The construction should be wrapped up in 18 months, so expect a ribbon-cutting by summer 2026.

The center is named for Ella Austin.

“She was, a founder of an orphanage on the East Side, and she really was one of the pioneers in providing community, neighborhood based programing on the East Side,” Dovalina said. “And so, the center is named after her to kind of continue that legacy that she started.”

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Recommended Videos