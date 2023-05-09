Live from the Southside Magazine expands reach with national travel section

A road winds through the snow-covered Rocky Mountains at Hoosier Pass as seen from the air, Monday, April 18, 2022, near Blue River, Colo. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Live from the Southside Magazine, a beloved publication for the South Side of San Antonio, is pleased to announce the expansion of its reach by adding a national travel section to its monthly print and online editions. The decision to add a travel section comes as Live from the Southside has experienced significant growth in readership and engagement, particularly among travel enthusiasts.

Live from the Southside Magazine has been a trusted source of local news and information for the South Side community for three years this August. The magazine has gained a reputation for its in-depth coverage of local events, businesses and personalities.

“We’re excited to expand our coverage and reach by adding a travel section; many of our readers don’t know that before Live from the Southside, I was travel writing highlighting small gems to visit in Texas. Our goal is to inspire our readers to explore new destinations and experiences locally and nationwide while also sharing our South Side community with other places throughout the US,” publisher and editor-in-chief April Monterrosa said.

Live from the Southside Magazine has expanded its coverage area and widened its reach beyond the local community. The publication now encompasses the entire state of Texas. With a national presence, it brings its unique perspective and insights to readers across the United States, continuing to grow and establish itself as a national publication. While the magazine has traditionally focused on serving the Southside of San Antonio, the new national travel section aims to attract readers from all over the country.

