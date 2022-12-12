Fin Addict Angler Foundation launches chapter at Harlandale High School

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

For the past year, Oscar Castillo, the founder and executive director of The Fin Addict Angler Foundation, dreamed of having after-school fishing programs available to students of all ages. On Sept. 20, 23 students attended the very first fishing club meeting on the South Side at Harlandale High School.

The Fin Addict Angler Foundation was created and resides on the South Side of San Antonio. It is a nonprofit organization that aims to bring people in our communities back to the great outdoors by combining an appreciation for the sport of fishing with respect for one of our greatest natural resources – water.

Harlandale teacher George Guajardo, a recreational fisherman himself, went to one of Fin Addict’s events and saw the opportunity to sponsor the Fin Addict educational program at Harlandale High School.

During the meeting, the No. 1 reason for the students being there was that they wanted to know more about fishing than their parents and grandparents. South Side fishing roots date back generations with many memories to share. Some knew nothing of fishing, and others knew plenty. That is awesome in itself to learn a new sport and a new skill.

The Fin Addict Angler Foundation launched a chapter at Harlandale High School. (Image by Harlandale High School Student Tomas Valero)

Others who said they are experienced are eager to polish their skills. We are excited to start this new journey and be a part of this interesting group of young adults who want to explore the world.

“We hope to focus on the growing sport of recreational fishing through safe measures, showcasing fishing as a valued educational activity, elevating the visibility of youth fishing in the local community, and instilling conservation awareness through best practices,” Castillo said.

Fin Addict is committed to encouraging school attendance and school participation; promoting free programs for all children; providing incentives for upper tournaments that require good academic grades, attendance, and community service; and promoting good ethics, non-physical contact, volunteer hours for college resumes, opportunities to participate in Texas Coastal Brigades camp through scholarship or private pay, and good grades.

The Fin Addict Angler Foundation launched a chapter at Harlandale High School. (Live from the Southside)

Harlandale alumni are asked to support their local fishing club. For more information or to learn how to launch a fishing chapter in your school, contact info@finaddictangler.org.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

