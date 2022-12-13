Mission Crafts Chandlery opens first candle bar in Southtown

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Mission Crafts Chandlery opened San Antonio’s first candle pour “bar” located in Southtown’s historic King William Neighborhood at 1010 S. Flores St.

The new store location will feature fragrance products crafted by makers from all over the United States, plus a candle “bar” where customers can participate in the art of candle making. Customers can select their own vessel from a wall of glassware and mix their very own custom scent from a selection of curated fragrance oils.

The other services Mission Crafts offers are the popular themed candle-making parties for both adults and children. The new retail location will also double as Mission Crafts’ production studio for the company’s custom fragrance products.

”When I decided to bring the candle bar to the front of our company’s services my intention was to create a space where people can partake in the art of fragrance design and bridge the natural relationship scent has with human emotions and memory. It’s a space where people can craft something unique to themselves and the world they have created around them,” owner Marcie Anguiano said.

Anguiano launched her business in 2019 and since then has grown the company to become a household name in the custom fragrance products industry.

Mission Crafts has designed custom fragrances for clients such as Alamo Colleges, the University of Texas at San Antonio, Trinity University, Mosaic Hotel Group, Palisades Hospitality Group, and Teach for America, amongst others.

Mission Crafts’ name to fame is its exclusive Heritage Collection. From this collection, you can find thoughtfully curated scented candles representing each one of San Antonio’s beloved missions. The Heritage Collection can be found in the Canopy Hilton Hotel, Estancia del Norte Hotel and other retail partners.

