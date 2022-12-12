Esthetics institute opens on South Side of San Antonio

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

WAR Esthetics Institute is an esthetics school that Melissa Guerra-Vasquez founded in 2022. Melissa began in the industry in 1997 when she became a licensed massage therapist at the age of 20. In the years to follow, Melissa would become a licensed esthetician and spa owner. During her journey to pursue her esthetics license, she felt that the education she paid for was nothing more than the bare minimum.

On top of paying for tuition, she also had to search for and pay out of pocket to receive hands-on training from other private businesses. She hoped that becoming an esthetics instructor would allow her to make a difference for other students, however, it took no time for her to realize that competing schools had no intentions of raising the standard for esthetic education.

Guerra-Vasquez felt that the current instruction was unacceptable and that a change needed to be made. This is when she sought to create her own institute that would not only redefine esthetic education but also become an all-in-one institute for students.

Her goal is to redefine esthetic education as we know it. The institute stands by its promise to provide students with not only the highest quality education but also hands-on training unlike any other. The courses and training are intensive, and the educators intend to push students to the best of their ability.

After graduating, students will leave WAR Esthetics and enter the workforce with all of the skills needed to be successful. WAR Esthetics is an all-in-one Institute because, unlike other schools, it includes TDLR licensing, advanced certifications and an onsite product store. WAR Esthetics Institute is the place for students that want to gain the education they truly deserve, along with a lifetime mentorship and family.

Call 210-815-1640 or email info@warestheticsinstitute.com if you have questions. Visit its website for more information regarding admissions and courses.

