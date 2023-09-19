‘Tamale Season’ to premiere at City Base Cinemas

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Get ready for a heartwarming family comedy that’s about to spice up the big screen.

“Tamale Season,” directed by Isaac Rodriguez, tells the story of a family-owned tamale shop fighting for survival against a health food tamale empire.

Rodriguez, a talented filmmaker known for his viral short films, takes the helm in this cinematic treat. Born in San Antonio, he’s made a name with his distinctive found footage horror style. Currently based in Houston, he continues to create and inspire.

Eriberto Lopez, aka Bert, shares the San Antonio connection with Rodriguez. His passion for acting started in high school, leading him to collaborate on various films and theater productions. Lopez is a South San Antonio High School graduate. With an impressive filmography, Bert is a versatile talent in the industry.

Another highlight of the movie is the tamale dress created by Sandy Royce: She is a talented fashion designer and dressmaker from San Antonio. Royce has taken her creativity to a new level by creating a one-of-a-kind tamale dress, complete with a meat filling!

Sandy Royce made a tamale dress for the movie, "Tamale Season." (Image by Sandy Royce)

This project is even more fascinating because it all started with a spontaneous phone call from actresses Brandy Lopez and Candi Diaz, also in “Tamale Season.” (For the full cast list, click here.)

Join us on Sept. 23, at City Base Cinemas for the world premiere of “Tamale Season.” Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of laughter and celebration with Rodriguez and Lopez. It’s a date you won’t want to miss as we savor the “Tamale Season” flavors together.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

