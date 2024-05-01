Helotes Cornyval returns this weekend with PCRA rodeo, live music, carnival

SAN ANTONIO – The Helotes Cornyval is returning this weekend with live music, rodeo, dancing, and of course, corn.

Cornyval begins on Thursday, with gates opening at 5 p.m. The festival ends on Sunday.

The family-friendly festival honors the area’s heritage and celebrates traditional corn harvests. (The name Helotes is derived from the Spanish word, “elote,” or corn on the cob.)

Cornyval started in 1966.

“Since the 1800s, and as recently as the early 1950s, feed corn was a major farming crop in northwest Bexar County and South Texas. Helotes and the Cornyval are a tribute to the area’s heritage,” a press release states.

Proceeds from Cornyval will support area nonprofit organizations.

Cornyval will be held at the Helotes Festival Grounds at 12210 Leslie Road.

The release states that a covered pavilion and dance area, a rodeo arena with box seats, and permanent restrooms have recently been added to the 44-acre property.

Here’s what else you need to know about Cornyval 2024:

Entertainment lineup

Thursday, May 2 Spazmatics Bryan Bros. Love Killed A Hero

Friday, May 3 Tenille Arts Meyer Anderson Selestial Alcoser Cory Weaver

Saturday, May 4 Stoney LaRue Justin Gallegos Fire on the Mountain Drew Brown Nick Zamora Nick Lawerence Mario Flores and the Soda Creek Band

Sunday, May 5 Ram Herrera Mojo Rimba Vinny Tovar Jerry De Leon



Hours and admission

Tickets are on sale now, and the price depends on the day you’re planning to attend.

Thursday, May 2 - Gates open at 5 p.m. and close at midnight Adults (13 and over): $10 Kids (3-12): $5

Friday, May 3 - Gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. Adults (13 and over): $20 Kids (3-12): $10

Saturday, May 4 - Gates open at noon and close at 1 a.m. Adults (13 and over): $20 Kids (3-12): $10

Sunday, May 5 - Gates open at noon and close at 8 p.m. Free admission



Children 2 and younger can get in for free. Parking for all four days is also free.

VIP tables are on sale for $250 each. The tables are for four people under the pavilion.

PRCA Rodeo

This year marks the 37th anniversary of the PRCA rodeo at Cornyval.

The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Activities include bull riding, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing. Cody Sosebee will be the rodeo clown each night.

Pre-rodeo activities like mutton bustin start at 7 p.m. each night.

Other activities

In addition to a carnival, there will also be an H-E-B Kids Zone with activities and games.

Events include corn eating, pig races, a magic show and chicken bingo.

Click here for more information.