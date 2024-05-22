85º
SAISD cancels final budget meeting as board chooses to cast its vote in June

A spokesperson said second meeting was not needed

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAISD, Education, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District has canceled its final special board meeting to discuss its budget, an SAISD spokesperson said.

On Tuesday night, the board’s website showed that a meeting initially scheduled for Wednesday to continue budget discussions had been canceled.

An SAISD spokesperson told KSAT Wednesday evening that the board’s trustees completed their agenda, including the budget discussion, during a special meeting on May 20.

The spokesperson said the additional meeting was not needed.

SAISD’s board is expected to vote on the 2024-2025 budget at a meeting on June 24.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

