SAISD cancels final budget meeting as board chooses to cast its vote in June

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District has canceled its final special board meeting to discuss its budget, an SAISD spokesperson said.

On Tuesday night, the board’s website showed that a meeting initially scheduled for Wednesday to continue budget discussions had been canceled.

An SAISD spokesperson told KSAT Wednesday evening that the board’s trustees completed their agenda, including the budget discussion, during a special meeting on May 20.

The spokesperson said the additional meeting was not needed.

SAISD’s board is expected to vote on the 2024-2025 budget at a meeting on June 24.