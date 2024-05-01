WEATHER RECAP: April 2024 by the numbers in San Antonio

Another month has come and gone! As we flip the calendar over to the month of May, here’s a look back at how April’s weather measured up in San Antonio.

Temperatures

Coolest morning low: 45 degrees on April 3

Warmest afternoon high: 90 degrees on April 9 and April 29

Average monthly temperature: 72.5 degrees -- 3.1 degrees above average

While we still needed the light jacket for a few mornings, those are now becoming few and far between as we march through the spring season.

San Antonio also hit 90 degrees twice this month. For comparison, April 2023 also managed to climb into the low 90s twice.

April 2024 was a warmer than average month in San Antonio

Rainfall

Monthly rainfall total: 3.07 inches

Highest daily rainfall total: 1.29 inches on April 9

Number of days with measurable rainfall: 7

This month rang in wetter than average with a monthly rainfall total of 3.07 inches. This is 0.65 inches above the average of 2.42 inches!

The last time we saw above-average rainfall in a month was January 2024, when 6.72 inches of rain officially fell in the Alamo City.

This brings our year-to-date total to 11.54 inches, which is 3.11 inches above where we should be for this time of year, on average.

While we could definitely use more, San Antonio's rainfall total for the year is currently above the average.

Drought Conditions

While a decent amount of rain fell in San Antonio throughout the month of April, the same unfortunately can’t be said for the far western portions of our area.

In fact, Del Rio only officially recorded 0.18 inches of rainfall over the 30-day period, which was 1.32 inches below average.

This caused drought conditions to worsen along and west of the I-35 corridor, which can be seen on the drought monitor comparisons from the beginning of the month to the end.

Drought monitor released on 4/4/2024:

Drought Monitor from early April 2024

Drought monitor released on 4/25/2024:

Drought monitor update from late April 2024.

Looking Ahead to May

On average, May is typically our wettest month of the year with an average monthly rainfall total of 4.40 inches. Keep in mind this is also typically when severe weather ramps up in South Central Texas.

While the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is 83 degrees, the average high at the end of the month climbs to 90 degrees.

The average low temperature at the beginning of the month is 62 degrees, while the average low at the end of the month is 70 degrees.

We’ll see what we can find over the next 31 days. Fingers crossed for more rain!