May is Women’s Health Month; remind women over 40 in your life to get a mammogram

SAN ANTONIO – A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says health related social needs are barriers that can impact women’s health.

The study found things like lack of transportation, dissatisfaction with life and cost for care are all factors as to why women are not getting the recommended mammograms.

Researchers found that about 35% of women over the age of 50 are not up to date with their annual mammogram exams.

Dr. Joseph Sutcliffe, a radiologist with Baptist M&S Imaging Center North Central, says women have always been known to put other’s health before their own.

He said for women in Texas insurance companies are required to cover the cost of a mammogram without a co-pay, and that includes Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

As Mother’s Day approaches, Sutcliffe urges men to encourage all women over 40 to make time for their health.

“Husbands, sons, get your your spouse, your sister or your mother. Just twist their arm and tell them they need to get this done, that you love them and you want them to live for a long time. And this is one of the things they need to do to take care of themselves,” he said.

Sutcliffe said there are many clinics and hospitals that offer payment plans for those who are not insured and there are a lot of local nonprofits that also help provide some of the needs. You can talk to medical providers about what the options are.