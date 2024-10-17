Southside Spotlight: Bonnie Salas

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Born and raised in San Antonio, Bonnie Salas has always had a deep passion for learning, which has shaped her personal and professional journey.

She began her academic path at Palo Alto College. Later, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood from Our Lady of the Lake University, where she discovered her love for teaching and child development.

With seven years of experience in elementary education, Bonnie Salas has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of education. This profound experience propelled her into roles as a Reading Coach and Instructional Coach, where she dedicated herself to enhancing instructional practices among fellow educators. Her commitment to leadership led her to pursue a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Trinity University, a journey she completed in 2015 alongside a close-knit cohort of 20 professionals.

Her career took a pivotal turn when she became the principal of a small campus within Somerset Academies of Texas.

Born and raised in San Antonio, Bonnie Salas has always had a deep passion for learning, which has shaped her personal and professional journey.

For eight years, Bonnie has led Somerset Academy Brooks, a school serving pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students. Under her leadership, the campus has thrived, and programs like Early College High School, which allows students to graduate with Associate’s degrees, have been introduced.

Bonnie’s journey wasn’t without challenges. She worked full-time while attending school and raising her first child as a single teenage parent. Despite the difficulties, she persevered, motivated by her parents’ belief in the power of education. After her father passed away while she was pursuing her degree, she continued, knowing each accomplishment made him proud. Today, her husband and children are her biggest supporters, and they are proud to live and work in the South Side of San Antonio.

While Bonnie did not initially plan to become a principal, her mentors’ encouragement and recognition of her potential steered her toward leadership roles. This support fueled her to make a significant impact on students’ lives. Beyond academics, Bonnie is deeply involved in her community, serving on various boards and commissions to drive positive change.

Looking ahead, Bonnie remains dedicated to nurturing future generations of learners and leaders, equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in an ever-changing world. She believes in the power of education to open doors that may seem unreachable.

Connect with Bonnie on LinkedIn (Bonnie Salas) or follow her school on Instagram @brooks_bengals and Facebook @Somerset Academy Brooks.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: