Hispanic Heritage Month: Influential Latinos in South San Antonio

In San Antonio, we are fortunate to witness the impactful contributions of many Hispanic individuals who continue to shape and inspire our community. At Live from the Southside Magazine, we are honored to showcase these exceptional innovators, creators, business owners and community advocates — each true leader in their own right.

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, we joyfully celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. This is a time to acknowledge our community’s vibrant cultures and honor the immense contributions of Hispanic and Latino individuals. Their influence is felt in every aspect of life, from advocacy and entertainment to finance, technology, and more. Let’s unite as a community, embrace our diversity and pay tribute to the legacies that continue to enrich our shared heritage.

Ray Garza: Ray Garza is the owner of On Par Golf and founder of Flamingo Club, which is a nonprofit that provides youth with golf equipment to overcome financial barriers. Garza was raised on the South Side of San Antonio. He is a Harlandale High School graduate who excelled in golf and earned a scholarship to Texas Lutheran University. At TLU, he won the American Southwest Conference Championship and was named Co-Athlete of the Year. Garza transitioned to teaching and coaching after a stint on the pro golf mini-tour. Since 2011, he’s been instrumental in developing district-wide middle school golf programs and led Harlandale to its first-ever district championships in 2015.

Stacy Ybarra Evans, Ed.D.: Stacy Ybarra Evans is a proud Southside San Antonio native who is dedicated to education and community empowerment. Evans’ academic journey, which began at Palo Alto College and continued at Texas A&M University in San Antonio and Capella University, reflects her commitment to creating supportive learning environments. Her deep connection to the Southside community informs her approach to higher education. Evans is also dedicated to leveraging technology and innovative practices to improve learning experiences. Her involvement in organizations like HEB’s Narrative Storytelling Cohort and the SAISD Budget Committee highlights her commitment to advancing education and fostering a culture of success.

Oscar Castillo: Oscar Castillo is the founder and executive director of the Fin Addict Angler Foundation, a South Side San Antonio-based nonprofit that is dedicated to reconnecting communities with the great outdoors through the sport of fishing. Driven by his passion for nature and advocacy for water conservation, Castillo has established fishing programs in local South San Antonio schools. He specializes in organizing fishing trips for veterans and individuals with special needs. His work aims to foster a deep appreciation for natural resources while providing inclusive and therapeutic fishing experiences. He is a member of many organizations, associations and fishing groups, including CCA, TPWD, TGWA & OGTTX.

Danielle Espinoza: Danielle Espinoza is an award-winning entrepreneur and the CEO of Lustrous PR who is celebrated for her expertise in public relations, marketing and event production. As an Incarnate Word alumna with an MBA from Our Lady of the Lake University, Espinoza’s career includes a transformative internship at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. Passionate about diversity and inclusion, Espinoza advocates for women, the LGBTQ+ community, and the arts. She balances her professional achievements with her roles as a dedicated mother, supportive wife to entrepreneur Christopher Espinoza, co-owner of the Texas Sugar Daddies, and active member of various boards and committees, including the San Antonio LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the San Antonio International Airport. She is also a San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Latina Leadership Institute graduate.

Marcus Alvarado: Marcus Alvarado is a proud 2002 McCollum High School graduate that has dedicated 18 years to education and coaching. Following his father’s footsteps, Alvarado has made a significant impact as the head boys basketball coach at McCollum, blending his passion for special education with athletic development. He also hosts Coaching Connections with Marcus Alvarado, a podcast that features conversations with coaches across various levels, from high school to professional sports. His greatest pride comes from his players’ personal growth and accomplishments rather than their wins and losses.

Juanita Sepulveda: Juanita Sepulveda is a first-generation U.S. Marine Corps veteran, entrepreneur and mother of seven. After her honorable service, she founded Wee Ones Childcare, which allowed her to pursue entrepreneurship while being a present mother. Her experiences inspired her to further her education, and she earned both Master of Science and a Master of Education from Texas A&M University in San Antonio. Sepulveda currently manages The Brain Coach, where she uses neuroscience-based strategies like Neurofeedback to support active duty military and veterans dealing with issues such as insomnia, anxiety, PTSD, and TBI. She also serves on several boards, including the Texas A&M University-San Antonio Foundation Board, SAMMinistries and Social Venture Partners.

