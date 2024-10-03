Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the Nov. 5 election

Get election coverage at ksat.com/vote-2024/

Bexar County voters will have nearly 50 polling locations to choose from during the early voting period of the Nov. 5 election.

Early voting runs from Oct. 21-Nov. 1.

Polling locations include schools, libraries, churches, and community centers.

Early voting hours:

Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 1 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5; polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

Early voting locations in Bexar County

Bexar County Justice Center (Basement, South End) (Sotano, Lado Sur): 300 Dolorosa

Brookhollow Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall (Community Room): 209 Lemonwood Drive

Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 East Commerce

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson

Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd.

Converse Community Event Center: 407 S. Seguin Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

East Central ISD Administration Bldg 6634: New Sulphur Springs Road

Encino Branch Library: 2515 East Evans Road

Fair Oaks Ranch Police Dept. (Training Room): 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Drive

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St.

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood (DEAFLINK available)

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Drive

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Road

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6427 Evers Road

Lion’s Field Adult And Senior Center: 2809 Broadway

Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart St.

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northeast Lakeview College (Medina CTE Center, Bldg. 800, Room 104): 1201 Kitty Hawk Road.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College (Mt. Laurel Hall, Rm. 101 A&B): 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Our Lady Of The Lake University (Sueltenfuss Library Com. Room): 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College (Palomino Center, Room 110): 1400 W. Villaret Blvd

Parman Branch Library @ Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton (DEAFLINK available)

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd. (DEAFLINK available)

San Antonio College (Victory Center, Room 117): 1819 N. Main Ave. (DEAFLINK available)

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library at Comanche Lookout Park: 15060 Judson Road

Shavano Park City Hall (Lobby): 900 Saddletree Court

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E 6th St., Somerset, Texas

Southside ISD Admin Bldg: 1460 Martinez-Losoya Road

St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM 1346

Texas A&M University-San Antonio (Mays Center, Suite 111): One University Way

Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive

UTSA (Bexar Room): One UTSA Circle

Windcrest Park Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Drive

Wonderland Mall Of The Americas at Crossroads (Suite A79): 4522 Fredericksburg Road

Woodlawn Point Center For Community: 702 Donaldson Ave.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

