Here are the 2024 election dates, deadlines you need to know about in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – This year, voters will have several opportunities to go to the polls, starting with the state’s primary elections in March and culminating with the General Election in November.
Here’s what you need to know about important voting dates in 2024.
Important dates for the March 5 Primary Elections:
- Feb. 5 Last day to register to vote
- Feb. 20 First day of early voting
- Feb. 23 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
- March 1 Last day of early voting
- Mar. 5 Last day to receive ballot by mail
- Mar. 5 Primary Election Day
Important dates for the May 4 Municipal Election:
- April 4 Last day to register to vote
- April 22 First day of early voting
- April 23 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
- April 30 Last day of early voting
- May 4 Last day to receive ballot by mail
- May 4 Municipal Election Day
Important dates for the May 28 Runoff Primary Election:
- April 29 Last day to register to vote
- May 20 First day of early voting
- May 17 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
- May 24 Last day of early voting
- May 28 Last day to receive ballot by mail
- May 28 Runoff Primary Election Day
Important dates for the Nov. 5 General Election:
- Oct. 7 Last day to register to vote
- Oct 21 First day of early voting
- Oct. 25 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
- Nov. 1 Last day of early voting
- Nov. 5 Last day to receive ballot by mail
- Nov. 5 General Election Day
