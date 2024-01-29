Here are the 2024 election dates, deadlines you need to know about in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – This year, voters will have several opportunities to go to the polls, starting with the state’s primary elections in March and culminating with the General Election in November.

Here’s what you need to know about important voting dates in 2024.

Important dates for the March 5 Primary Elections:

Feb. 5 Last day to register to vote

Feb. 20 First day of early voting

Feb. 23 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

March 1 Last day of early voting

Mar. 5 Last day to receive ballot by mail

Mar. 5 Primary Election Day

Important dates for the May 4 Municipal Election:

April 4 Last day to register to vote

April 22 First day of early voting

April 23 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

April 30 Last day of early voting

May 4 Last day to receive ballot by mail

May 4 Municipal Election Day

Important dates for the May 28 Runoff Primary Election:

April 29 Last day to register to vote

May 20 First day of early voting

May 17 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

May 24 Last day of early voting

May 28 Last day to receive ballot by mail

May 28 Runoff Primary Election Day

Important dates for the Nov. 5 General Election:

Oct. 7 Last day to register to vote

Oct 21 First day of early voting

Oct. 25 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

Nov. 1 Last day of early voting

Nov. 5 Last day to receive ballot by mail

Nov. 5 General Election Day

View the March 5, 2024 Primary Election ballots