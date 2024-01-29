How Texans can vote in the Green or Libertarian party conventions

SAN ANTONIO – There has been a lot of talk about the upcoming primary elections across the country. Texas is one of 16 states with primary elections on March 5 — known as Super Tuesday. The Republican and Democratic parties use statewide primary elections to select their nominees for the general election in November. But what about the Green or Libertarian parties?

If voters want to participate in either the Green or Libertarian party’s convention, then they should not vote in the Democratic or Republican primary.

Voting in a party’s primary or convention determines a voter’s affiliation for the rest of the calendar year and prevents the voter from participating in any other party’s nomination process.

(Affiliation with a political party does not determine how a voter can vote during the general election in November.)

The Green and Libertarian party candidates will not appear on the primary election ballot.

Voters must still be registered to vote by the Feb. 5 deadline. But, instead of a primary, the Green and Libertarian parties nominate candidates by convention. The conventions will be held at the precinct, county, district, state and national levels. Some of the locations for the conventions are still pending. We’ll keep this page updated, so check back if the dates aren’t yet posted.

Green Party

Green Party Convention Dates:

March 12 County Convention (7 p.m. at Brick, 108 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78204)

State Convention (Time, Location TBA)

July 11-14 National Convention

Green Party Links:

Libertarian Party

“The main advice I would give (to someone wanting to participate in the Libertarian convention) is to start going out right now and meeting Libertarians in the party,” said Bexar County Libertarian Party historian, Arthur M. Thomas IV. “While anyone can affiliate and become a delegate at the precinct conventions, the officers, candidates, and state and national delegates will be voted on and it is good to get to know who you are voting for. "

Libertarian Party Convention Dates:

March 12 Precinct Convention (7 p.m., IHG Hotel located at 91 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216)

March 16 County Convention (10 a.m., IHG Hotel located at 91 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216)

April 12-14 State Convention in Corpus Christi

May 23-26 National Convention in Washington, DC

Libertarian Party Links:

