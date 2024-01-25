51º
Here’s your Democratic Party March primary sample ballot for Bexar County

Primary will be held March 5

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Texas will hold its 2024 primary elections on March 5, also known as Super Tuesday.

Voters will nominate candidates to represent the Democratic and Republican parties for the November general election.

Candidates on the ballot include US president, US Senate, congressional and state legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats.. Voters in Bexar County will also choose candidates for sheriff, district judges and others.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff on May 28.

Please note that whichever primary you decide to vote in, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. But you can vote for either party’s candidates in the November general election.

Early voting begins Feb. 20.

Following is a breakdown of the candidates who will appear on the sample ballot for the Democratic Party in Bexar County:

President

  • Frankie Lozada
  • Marianne Williamson
  • Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato
  • Cenk Uygur
  • Joseph R. Biden Jr.
  • Gabriel A. Cornejo
  • Dean Phillips
  • Star Locke

US Senator

  • Thierry Tchenko
  • A. “Robert” Hassan
  • Mark Gonzalez
  • Steven J. Keough
  • Roland Gutierrez
  • Carl Oscar Sherman
  • Heli Rodriguez Prilliman
  • Meri Gomez
  • Colin Allred

US Representative, District 20

  • Joaquin Castro

US Representative, District 21

  • Kristin Hook

US Representative, District 23

  • Lee Bausinger
  • S. Limon

US Representative, District 28

  • Henry Cuellar

US Representative, District 35

  • Greg Casar

Railroad Commissioner

  • Katherine Culbert
  • Bill Burch

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

  • Dasean Jones
  • Randy Sarosdy

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

  • Christine Vinh Weems

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

  • Joe Pool
  • Bonnie Lee Goldstein

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

  • Holly Taylor

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

  • Nancy Mulder

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

  • Chika Anyiam

Member, State Board of Education, District 1

  • Gustavo Reveles

Member, State Board of Education, District 3

  • Marisa Perez-Diaz

State Senator, District 25

  • Merrie Fox

State Representative, District 116

  • Trey Martinez Fischer

State Representative, District 117

  • Philip Cortez

State Representative, District 118

  • Carlos Quezada
  • Kristian Carranza

State Representative, District 119

  • Charles A. Fuentes
  • Elizabeth “Liz” Campos

State Representative, District 120

  • Barbara Gervin-Hawkins

State Representative, District 121

  • Laurel Jordan Swift
  • Shekhar Sinha

State Representative, District 122

  • Kevin Geary

State Representative, District 123

  • Diego Bernal

State Representative, District 124

  • Josey Garcia

State Representative, District 125

  • Eric Michael Garza
  • Ray Lopez

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

  • Beth Watkins
  • Velia J. Meza

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

  • Cynthia Marie Chapa

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 4

  • Luz Elena Chapa

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 5

  • Liza A. Rodriguez

District Judge, 37th Judicial District

  • Antonia “Toni” Arteaga

District Judge, 73rd Judicial District

  • Ana Laura Ramirez
  • Dannick Villaseñor-Hernandez
  • Elizabeth Martinez

District Judge, 131st Judicial District

  • Norma Gonzales

District Judge, 166th Judicial District

  • Laura Salinas

District Judge, 175th Judicial District

  • Catherine Torres-Stahl

District Judge, 379th Judicial District

  • Ron Rangel

District Judge, 386th Judicial District

  • Jacqueline “Jackie” Valdes

District Judge, 399th Judicial District

  • Frank J. Castro

District Judge, 407th Judicial District

  • Tina Torres

District Judge, 408th Judicial District

  • Angelica Jimenez

District Judge, 438th Judicial District

  • Rosie Alvarado

Judge, County Probate Court No. 3

  • Barbie Scharf-Zeldes

Sheriff

  • Sharon Rodriguez
  • Javier Salazar

County Tax Assessor-Collector

  • Albert Uresti
  • H. Merhi

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

  • Amanda Gonzalez
  • Anna Uriegas Bustamante
  • Lawson Alaniz-Picasso
  • Rebeca Clay-Flores
  • Ismael Garcia
  • Ernesto Arrellano Jr.

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

  • Susan Korbel

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

  • Roberto “Robbie” Vazquez

County Constable, Precinct No. 1

  • Ruben C. Tejeda
  • Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez

County Constable, Precinct No. 2

  • Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez

County Constable, Precinct No. 4

  • Stan Ramos
  • Neal Burford
  • Kathryn “Kat” Brown
  • Andrew (Andy) Lopez

County Chair

  • Monica Ramirez Alcantara
  • Sandragrace Martinez

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 1021

  • Rosa V. Sanchez
  • Elizabeth F. Limon

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 2095

  • Kimberly Bohl
  • Darby Riley

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3072

  • Tyson Whitaker
  • Vecky Elliott

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3083

  • Zada True-Courage
  • Michael Gallegos

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3094

  • Alexander Jimenez
  • Jose A. Gamez Jr.

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3104

  • Matthew J. Tobar
  • Bob Miller

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 4051

  • Deborah Spence
  • Gwen E. Wilson

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 4066

  • Anthony Cruz Jr.
  • John “Johnny” Owens

You can view the entire sample ballot below:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

