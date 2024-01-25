Here’s your Democratic Party March primary sample ballot for Bexar County

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas will hold its 2024 primary elections on March 5, also known as Super Tuesday.

Voters will nominate candidates to represent the Democratic and Republican parties for the November general election.

Candidates on the ballot include US president, US Senate, congressional and state legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats.. Voters in Bexar County will also choose candidates for sheriff, district judges and others.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff on May 28.

Please note that whichever primary you decide to vote in, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. But you can vote for either party’s candidates in the November general election.

Early voting begins Feb. 20.

Following is a breakdown of the candidates who will appear on the sample ballot for the Democratic Party in Bexar County:

(Scroll down to see the actual sample ballot)

President

Frankie Lozada

Marianne Williamson

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato

Cenk Uygur

Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Gabriel A. Cornejo

Dean Phillips

Star Locke

US Senator

Thierry Tchenko

A. “Robert” Hassan

Mark Gonzalez

Steven J. Keough

Roland Gutierrez

Carl Oscar Sherman

Heli Rodriguez Prilliman

Meri Gomez

Colin Allred

US Representative, District 20

Joaquin Castro

US Representative, District 21

Kristin Hook

US Representative, District 23

Lee Bausinger

S. Limon

US Representative, District 28

Henry Cuellar

US Representative, District 35

Greg Casar

Railroad Commissioner

Katherine Culbert

Bill Burch

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

Dasean Jones

Randy Sarosdy

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

Christine Vinh Weems

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Joe Pool

Bonnie Lee Goldstein

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

Holly Taylor

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

Nancy Mulder

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

Chika Anyiam

Member, State Board of Education, District 1

Gustavo Reveles

Member, State Board of Education, District 3

Marisa Perez-Diaz

State Senator, District 25

Merrie Fox

State Representative, District 116

Trey Martinez Fischer

State Representative, District 117

Philip Cortez

State Representative, District 118

Carlos Quezada

Kristian Carranza

State Representative, District 119

Charles A. Fuentes

Elizabeth “Liz” Campos

State Representative, District 120

Barbara Gervin-Hawkins

State Representative, District 121

Laurel Jordan Swift

Shekhar Sinha

State Representative, District 122

Kevin Geary

State Representative, District 123

Diego Bernal

State Representative, District 124

Josey Garcia

State Representative, District 125

Eric Michael Garza

Ray Lopez

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Beth Watkins

Velia J. Meza

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Cynthia Marie Chapa

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Luz Elena Chapa

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 5

Liza A. Rodriguez

District Judge, 37th Judicial District

Antonia “Toni” Arteaga

District Judge, 73rd Judicial District

Ana Laura Ramirez

Dannick Villaseñor-Hernandez

Elizabeth Martinez

District Judge, 131st Judicial District

Norma Gonzales

District Judge, 166th Judicial District

Laura Salinas

District Judge, 175th Judicial District

Catherine Torres-Stahl

District Judge, 379th Judicial District

Ron Rangel

District Judge, 386th Judicial District

Jacqueline “Jackie” Valdes

District Judge, 399th Judicial District

Frank J. Castro

District Judge, 407th Judicial District

Tina Torres

District Judge, 408th Judicial District

Angelica Jimenez

District Judge, 438th Judicial District

Rosie Alvarado

Judge, County Probate Court No. 3

Barbie Scharf-Zeldes

Sheriff

Sharon Rodriguez

Javier Salazar

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Albert Uresti

H. Merhi

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

Amanda Gonzalez

Anna Uriegas Bustamante

Lawson Alaniz-Picasso

Rebeca Clay-Flores

Ismael Garcia

Ernesto Arrellano Jr.

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

Susan Korbel

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Roberto “Robbie” Vazquez

County Constable, Precinct No. 1

Ruben C. Tejeda

Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez

County Constable, Precinct No. 2

Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez

County Constable, Precinct No. 4

Stan Ramos

Neal Burford

Kathryn “Kat” Brown

Andrew (Andy) Lopez

County Chair

Monica Ramirez Alcantara

Sandragrace Martinez

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 1021

Rosa V. Sanchez

Elizabeth F. Limon

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 2095

Kimberly Bohl

Darby Riley

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3072

Tyson Whitaker

Vecky Elliott

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3083

Zada True-Courage

Michael Gallegos

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3094

Alexander Jimenez

Jose A. Gamez Jr.

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3104

Matthew J. Tobar

Bob Miller

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 4051

Deborah Spence

Gwen E. Wilson

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 4066

Anthony Cruz Jr.

John “Johnny” Owens

You can view the entire sample ballot below: