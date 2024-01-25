Here’s your Democratic Party March primary sample ballot for Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Texas will hold its 2024 primary elections on March 5, also known as Super Tuesday.
Voters will nominate candidates to represent the Democratic and Republican parties for the November general election.
Candidates on the ballot include US president, US Senate, congressional and state legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats.. Voters in Bexar County will also choose candidates for sheriff, district judges and others.
If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff on May 28.
Please note that whichever primary you decide to vote in, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. But you can vote for either party’s candidates in the November general election.
Early voting begins Feb. 20.
Following is a breakdown of the candidates who will appear on the sample ballot for the Democratic Party in Bexar County:
President
- Frankie Lozada
- Marianne Williamson
- Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato
- Cenk Uygur
- Joseph R. Biden Jr.
- Gabriel A. Cornejo
- Dean Phillips
- Star Locke
US Senator
- Thierry Tchenko
- A. “Robert” Hassan
- Mark Gonzalez
- Steven J. Keough
- Roland Gutierrez
- Carl Oscar Sherman
- Heli Rodriguez Prilliman
- Meri Gomez
- Colin Allred
US Representative, District 20
- Joaquin Castro
US Representative, District 21
- Kristin Hook
US Representative, District 23
- Lee Bausinger
- S. Limon
US Representative, District 28
- Henry Cuellar
US Representative, District 35
- Greg Casar
Railroad Commissioner
- Katherine Culbert
- Bill Burch
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
- Dasean Jones
- Randy Sarosdy
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4
- Christine Vinh Weems
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
- Joe Pool
- Bonnie Lee Goldstein
Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
- Holly Taylor
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7
- Nancy Mulder
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8
- Chika Anyiam
Member, State Board of Education, District 1
- Gustavo Reveles
Member, State Board of Education, District 3
- Marisa Perez-Diaz
State Senator, District 25
- Merrie Fox
State Representative, District 116
- Trey Martinez Fischer
State Representative, District 117
- Philip Cortez
State Representative, District 118
- Carlos Quezada
- Kristian Carranza
State Representative, District 119
- Charles A. Fuentes
- Elizabeth “Liz” Campos
State Representative, District 120
- Barbara Gervin-Hawkins
State Representative, District 121
- Laurel Jordan Swift
- Shekhar Sinha
State Representative, District 122
- Kevin Geary
State Representative, District 123
- Diego Bernal
State Representative, District 124
- Josey Garcia
State Representative, District 125
- Eric Michael Garza
- Ray Lopez
Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
- Beth Watkins
- Velia J. Meza
Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
- Cynthia Marie Chapa
Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 4
- Luz Elena Chapa
Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 5
- Liza A. Rodriguez
District Judge, 37th Judicial District
- Antonia “Toni” Arteaga
District Judge, 73rd Judicial District
- Ana Laura Ramirez
- Dannick Villaseñor-Hernandez
- Elizabeth Martinez
District Judge, 131st Judicial District
- Norma Gonzales
District Judge, 166th Judicial District
- Laura Salinas
District Judge, 175th Judicial District
- Catherine Torres-Stahl
District Judge, 379th Judicial District
- Ron Rangel
District Judge, 386th Judicial District
- Jacqueline “Jackie” Valdes
District Judge, 399th Judicial District
- Frank J. Castro
District Judge, 407th Judicial District
- Tina Torres
District Judge, 408th Judicial District
- Angelica Jimenez
District Judge, 438th Judicial District
- Rosie Alvarado
Judge, County Probate Court No. 3
- Barbie Scharf-Zeldes
Sheriff
- Sharon Rodriguez
- Javier Salazar
County Tax Assessor-Collector
- Albert Uresti
- H. Merhi
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1
- Amanda Gonzalez
- Anna Uriegas Bustamante
- Lawson Alaniz-Picasso
- Rebeca Clay-Flores
- Ismael Garcia
- Ernesto Arrellano Jr.
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3
- Susan Korbel
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
- Roberto “Robbie” Vazquez
County Constable, Precinct No. 1
- Ruben C. Tejeda
- Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez
County Constable, Precinct No. 2
- Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez
County Constable, Precinct No. 4
- Stan Ramos
- Neal Burford
- Kathryn “Kat” Brown
- Andrew (Andy) Lopez
County Chair
- Monica Ramirez Alcantara
- Sandragrace Martinez
Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 1021
- Rosa V. Sanchez
- Elizabeth F. Limon
Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 2095
- Kimberly Bohl
- Darby Riley
Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3072
- Tyson Whitaker
- Vecky Elliott
Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3083
- Zada True-Courage
- Michael Gallegos
Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3094
- Alexander Jimenez
- Jose A. Gamez Jr.
Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3104
- Matthew J. Tobar
- Bob Miller
Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 4051
- Deborah Spence
- Gwen E. Wilson
Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 4066
- Anthony Cruz Jr.
- John “Johnny” Owens
You can view the entire sample ballot below: