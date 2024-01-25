Here’s your Republican Party March primary sample ballot for Bexar County

(Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas will hold its 2024 primary elections on March 5, also known as Super Tuesday.

Voters will nominate candidates to represent the Democratic and Republican parties for the November general election.

Candidates on the ballot include US president, US Senate, congressional and state legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats. Voters in Bexar County will also choose candidates for sheriff, district judges and others.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff on May 28.

Please note that whichever primary you decide to vote in, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. But you can vote for either party’s candidates in the November general election.

Early voting begins Feb. 20.

Following is a breakdown of the candidates who will appear on the sample ballot for the Republican Party in Bexar County:

President

Ryan L. Binkle

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Chris Christie

Donald J. Trump

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Ron DeSantis

Uncommitted (No Comprometido)

US Senator

Ted Cruz

Holland “Redd” Gibson

R E (Rufus) Lopez

US Representative, District 21

Chip Roy

US Representative, District 23

Tony Gonzales

Frank Lopez Jr

Victor Avila

Julie Clark

Brandon Herrera

US Representative, District 28

Jose Sanz

Lazaro Garza Jr

Jay Furman

Jimmy León

US Representative, District 35

Rod Lingsch

Michael Rodriguez

Brandon Craig Dunn

Dave Cuddy

Steven Wright

Railroad Commissioner

Christie Clark

Corey Howell

Christi Craddick

James “Jim” Matlock

Petra Reyes

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

Jimmy Blacklock

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

Brian Walker

John Devine

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Jane Bland

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

David J. Schenck

Sharon Keller

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

Gina Parker

Barbara Parker Hervey

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

Michelle Slaughter

Lee Finley

Member, State Board of Education, District 1

Michael (Travis) Stevens

State Senator, District 25

Donna Campbell

State Representative, District 116

Darryl W Crain

State Representative, District 117

Ben Mostyn

State Representative, District 118

John Lujan III

State Representative, District 119

Dan Sawatzki

Brandon J. Grable

State Representative, District 121

Michael Champion

Marc LaHood

Steve Allison

State Representative, District 122

Mark Dorazio

State Representative, District 124

Sylvia Soto

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Todd McCray

Michael J. Ritter

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Lori Massey Brissette

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 5

Adrian Spears

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 7

Lori I. Valenzuela

Sheriff

Nathan Buchanan

Victor A Mendoza

Dennis Casillas

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

Lina Prado

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

Chris Schuchardt

Grant Moody

County Constable, Precinct No. 2

Paul Alexander Canales

County Constable, Precinct No. 3

Mark Vojvodich

Jarrod Tubbs

County Chair

Kris Coons

Jacinto “Chinto” Martinez

Robert Flores

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 2003

Rita R. Sanchez

Raymond Zavala

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 2087

Mike R O’Donnell

Richard Rendon

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3022

Jeffrey R. McManus

Sandra Jean Crocker

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3025

Melynda Gulley Bracken

James Lee Murphy

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3055

Reed Greene

Robert Bruce

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3076

Dennis Kalk

Rachel H. Adler

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3080

Mary Louise Johnson

Ed Benson

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3086

Trevor B. Cox

William Hurt

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3087

Leigha Almendarez

Isaiah Sefton

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3093

Miguel A. Martinez

Lee G. Salinas

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3125

Kyle Bolch

Deana Sutherland Abiassi

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 4157

Jack M. Finger

Justin P. Nichols

Republican Proposition 1

Texas should eliminate all property taxes without increasing Texans’ overall tax burden.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 2

Texas should create a Border Protection Unit, and deploy additional state law enforcement and military forces, to seal the border, to use physical force to prevent illegal entry and trafficking, and to deport illegal aliens to Mexico or to their nations of origin.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 3

The Texas Legislature should require the use of E-Verify by all employers in Texas to protect jobs for legal workers by preventing the hiring of illegal aliens.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 4

The Texas Legislature should end all subsidies and public services, including in-state college tuition and enrollment in public schools, for illegal aliens.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 5

Texas urges the United States Congress not to grant any form of amnesty or a pathway to legalization for illegal aliens.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 6

The Texas Legislature should prohibit the deployment of the Texas National Guard to a foreign conflict unless Congress first formally declares war.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 7

The Texas Legislature should establish authority within the Texas State Comptroller’s office to administer access to gold and silver through the Texas Bullion Depository for use as legal tender.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 8

The State of Texas should ensure that Texans are free to give or to withhold consent for any vaccine without coercion.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 9

The Republican Party of Texas should restrict voting in the Republican primary to only registered Republicans.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 10

The Texas Constitution should be amended to restore authority to the Texas Attorney General to prosecute election crimes.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 11

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 12

The Texas Constitution should be amended to require proof of citizenship before any individual can be registered to vote.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 13

Texas should ban the sale of Texas land to citizens, governments, and entities from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

Yes

No

You can view the entire sample ballot below: