Here’s your Republican Party March primary sample ballot for Bexar County

Primary will be held March 5

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Texas will hold its 2024 primary elections on March 5, also known as Super Tuesday.

Voters will nominate candidates to represent the Democratic and Republican parties for the November general election.

Candidates on the ballot include US president, US Senate, congressional and state legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats. Voters in Bexar County will also choose candidates for sheriff, district judges and others.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff on May 28.

Please note that whichever primary you decide to vote in, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. But you can vote for either party’s candidates in the November general election.

Early voting begins Feb. 20.

Following is a breakdown of the candidates who will appear on the sample ballot for the Republican Party in Bexar County:

President

  • Ryan L. Binkle
  • Nikki Haley
  • Asa Hutchinson
  • Chris Christie
  • Donald J. Trump
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • David Stuckenberg
  • Ron DeSantis
  • Uncommitted (No Comprometido)

US Senator

  • Ted Cruz
  • Holland “Redd” Gibson
  • R E (Rufus) Lopez

US Representative, District 21

  • Chip Roy

US Representative, District 23

  • Tony Gonzales
  • Frank Lopez Jr
  • Victor Avila
  • Julie Clark
  • Brandon Herrera

US Representative, District 28

  • Jose Sanz
  • Lazaro Garza Jr
  • Jay Furman
  • Jimmy León

US Representative, District 35

  • Rod Lingsch
  • Michael Rodriguez
  • Brandon Craig Dunn
  • Dave Cuddy
  • Steven Wright

Railroad Commissioner

  • Christie Clark
  • Corey Howell
  • Christi Craddick
  • James “Jim” Matlock
  • Petra Reyes

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

  • Jimmy Blacklock

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

  • Brian Walker
  • John Devine

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

  • Jane Bland

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

  • David J. Schenck
  • Sharon Keller

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

  • Gina Parker
  • Barbara Parker Hervey

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

  • Michelle Slaughter
  • Lee Finley

Member, State Board of Education, District 1

  • Michael (Travis) Stevens

State Senator, District 25

  • Donna Campbell

State Representative, District 116

  • Darryl W Crain

State Representative, District 117

  • Ben Mostyn

State Representative, District 118

  • John Lujan III

State Representative, District 119

  • Dan Sawatzki
  • Brandon J. Grable

State Representative, District 121

  • Michael Champion
  • Marc LaHood
  • Steve Allison

State Representative, District 122

  • Mark Dorazio

State Representative, District 124

  • Sylvia Soto

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

  • Todd McCray
  • Michael J. Ritter

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 4

  • Lori Massey Brissette

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 5

  • Adrian Spears

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 7

  • Lori I. Valenzuela

Sheriff

  • Nathan Buchanan
  • Victor A Mendoza
  • Dennis Casillas

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

  • Lina Prado

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

  • Chris Schuchardt
  • Grant Moody

County Constable, Precinct No. 2

  • Paul Alexander Canales

County Constable, Precinct No. 3

  • Mark Vojvodich
  • Jarrod Tubbs

County Chair

  • Kris Coons
  • Jacinto “Chinto” Martinez
  • Robert Flores

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 2003

  • Rita R. Sanchez
  • Raymond Zavala

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 2087

  • Mike R O’Donnell
  • Richard Rendon

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3022

  • Jeffrey R. McManus
  • Sandra Jean Crocker

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3025

  • Melynda Gulley Bracken
  • James Lee Murphy

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3055

  • Reed Greene
  • Robert Bruce

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3076

  • Dennis Kalk
  • Rachel H. Adler

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3080

  • Mary Louise Johnson
  • Ed Benson

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3086

  • Trevor B. Cox
  • William Hurt

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3087

  • Leigha Almendarez
  • Isaiah Sefton

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3093

  • Miguel A. Martinez
  • Lee G. Salinas

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 3125

  • Kyle Bolch
  • Deana Sutherland Abiassi

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 4157

  • Jack M. Finger
  • Justin P. Nichols

Republican Proposition 1

Texas should eliminate all property taxes without increasing Texans’ overall tax burden.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 2

Texas should create a Border Protection Unit, and deploy additional state law enforcement and military forces, to seal the border, to use physical force to prevent illegal entry and trafficking, and to deport illegal aliens to Mexico or to their nations of origin.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 3

The Texas Legislature should require the use of E-Verify by all employers in Texas to protect jobs for legal workers by preventing the hiring of illegal aliens.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 4

The Texas Legislature should end all subsidies and public services, including in-state college tuition and enrollment in public schools, for illegal aliens.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 5

Texas urges the United States Congress not to grant any form of amnesty or a pathway to legalization for illegal aliens.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 6

The Texas Legislature should prohibit the deployment of the Texas National Guard to a foreign conflict unless Congress first formally declares war.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 7

The Texas Legislature should establish authority within the Texas State Comptroller’s office to administer access to gold and silver through the Texas Bullion Depository for use as legal tender.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 8

The State of Texas should ensure that Texans are free to give or to withhold consent for any vaccine without coercion.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 9

The Republican Party of Texas should restrict voting in the Republican primary to only registered Republicans.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 10

The Texas Constitution should be amended to restore authority to the Texas Attorney General to prosecute election crimes.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 11

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 12

The Texas Constitution should be amended to require proof of citizenship before any individual can be registered to vote.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition 13

Texas should ban the sale of Texas land to citizens, governments, and entities from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

Yes

No

You can view the entire sample ballot below:

