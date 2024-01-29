Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the March primary elections

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page
Bexar County voters will have more than three dozen election sites to choose from during the early voting period for the March 5 primary election.
Early voting runs from Feb. 20-March 1.
Polling locations include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers.
Early voting hours:
- Tuesday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 23 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 24 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 25 - Noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 1 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Registered voters can vote at any polling site on Election Day. If you need a ride, VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters free rides to and from voting centers.
If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.
Voting locations in Bexar County:
- Bexar County Elections - 1103 S. Frio St. San Antonio TX 78207
- Bexar County Justice Center - 200 Dolorosa
- Brook Hollow Library - 530 Heimer Rd. San Antonio TX 78232
- Castle Hills (City Hall) - 209 Lemonwood Castle Hills TX 78213
- Christian Family Baptist Church - 1589 Grosenbacher Rd San Antonio TX 78245
- Claude Black Ctr. - 2805 E. Commerce St. San Antonio TX 78203
- Cody Library - 11441 Vance Jackson San Antonio TX 78230
- Converse City Hall - 407 S. Seguin Rd.
- Copernicus Community Ctr. - 5003 Lord Rd. San Antonio TX 78220
- Cortez Library - 2803 Hunter Blvd San Antonio TX 78224
- East Central Admin. Office - 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd. San Antonio TX 78219
- Encino Library - 2515 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio TX 78259
- Fair Oaks Ranch (City Hall) - 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Rd. Fair Oaks Ranch TX 78015
- Great Northwest Library - 9050 Wellwood San Antonio TX 78250
- Guerra Branch Library - 7978 Military Dr. W.
- Igo Library - 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78249
- Kirby (City Hall) - 112 Bauman St. Kirby TX 78219
- Leon Valley Conf. Ctr. - 6427 Evers Rd. San Antonio TX 78238
- Lions Field - 2809 Broadway St. San Antonio TX 78209
- Maverick Library - 8700 Mystic Park San Antonio TX 78254
- McAuliffe Middle School - 9390 S.W. Loop 410
- McCreless Library - 1023 Ada St. San Antonio TX 78223
- Memorial Library - 3222 Culebra Rd. San Antonio TX 78228
- Mission Library - 3134 Roosevelt Ave. San Antonio TX 78214
- Northside Activity Ctr. - 7001 Culebra Rd. San Antoino TX 78238
- Northwest Vista College - 3535 N. Ellison Dr. San Antonio TX 78251
- Our Lady of the Lake - 411 S.W. 24th St San Antonio TX 78207
- Palo Alto College - 1400 W Villaret Blvd San Antonio TX 78224
- Parman Library - 20735 Wilderness Oak San Antonio TX 78258
- Precinct 1 - 3505 Pleasanton Rd. San Antoino TX 78221
- Precinct 3 - 320 Interpark Blvd. San Antonio TX 78216
- SAC ECO CENTER/Victory Ctr. - 1819 N. Main Ave. San Antonio TX 78212
- Schaefer Library - 6322 US Hwy. 87 E. San Antonio TX 78222
- Semmes Library - 15060 Judson Rd. San Antoino TX 78247
- Shavano Park (City Hall) - 900 Saddletree Ct. Shavano Park TX 78231
- Somerset (City Hall) - 7360 E. 6th St. Somerset TX 78069
- Southside ISD (Admin. Office) - 1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd. San Antonio TX 78221
- Tobin Library - 4134 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio TX 78209
- Universal City Library - 100 Northview Dr. Universal City TX 78148
- UTSA (Bexar Room) - 1 UTSA Circle
- Wonderland of the Americas - 4522 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio TX 78201
What do I need to bring to the polling place?
Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.
There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain on.
They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:
- copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;
- copy of or original current utility bill;
- copy of or original bank statement;
- copy of or original government check;
- copy of or original paycheck; or
- copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
