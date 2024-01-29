Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the March primary elections

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page

Bexar County voters will have more than three dozen election sites to choose from during the early voting period for the March 5 primary election.

Early voting runs from Feb. 20-March 1.

Polling locations include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers.

Early voting hours:

Tuesday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 23 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25 - Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 1 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site on Election Day. If you need a ride, VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters free rides to and from voting centers.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

Voting locations in Bexar County:

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain on.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

