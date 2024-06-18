Who is running in the November 2024 Presidential Election in the San Antonio area?

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page.

While official sample ballots from election administrators are still a few months from being released, we have a pretty good idea who will be running in the November Presidential Election in Bexar County and beyond.

Below are some races that San Antonio-area voters will see on their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 5.

This list is not complete and will be updated as we draw closer to the general election.

Incumbents are marked with an * and district seats are indicated after the name of the office.

President

*Joe Biden (D)

Donald Trump (R)

Chase Oliver (L)

Cornel West (I)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (I)

US Senate

Colin Allred (D)

*Ted Cruz (R)

Ted Brown (L)

Tracy Andrus (D) (write-in)

US Representative District 15 (Brooks, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Karnes, and Wilson counties between Hidalgo and Guadalupe counties)

*Monica De La Cruz (R)

Michelle Vallejo (D)

Arthur DiBianca (L)

US Representative District 20 (Western half of San Antonio and Bexar County)

*Joaquin Castro (D)

Pat Dizon (L)

William Hayward (I)

US Representative District 21 (Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Comal, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, Real counties)

*Chip Roy (R)

Kristin Hook (D)

Bob King (L)

Dan McQueen (I)

US Representative District 23 (Western San Antonio to El Paso)

*Tony Gonzales (R)

S. Limon (D)

US Representative District 28 (Eastern San Antonio to US/Mexico border)

Jay Furman (R)

*Henry Cuellar (D)

Bailey Cole (L)

US Representative District 35 (Bexar, Comal, Hays, Caldwell, Travis counties)

Steven Wright (R)

*Greg Casar (D)

Clark Patterson (L)

Texas Railroad Commissioner

*Christi Craddick (R)

Katherine Culbert (D)

Eddie Espinoza (G)

Lynn Dunlap (L)

Texas Supreme Court Justice Place 2

*Jimmy Blacklock (R)

Dasean Jones (D)

Texas Supreme Court Justice Place 4

*John Devine (R)

Christine Vinh Weems (D)

Texas Supreme Court Justice Place 6

*Jane Bland (R)

Bonnie Lee Goldstein (D)

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals, Presiding Judge

David J. Schenck (R)

Holly Taylor (D)

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Todd McCray (R)

Cynthia Marie Chapa (D)

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 7

Gina Parker (R)

Nancy Mulder (D)

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 8

Lee Finley (R)

Chika Anyiam (D)

State Representative District 19 (Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Kendall, Travis counties)

*Ellen Troxclair (R)

Dwain Handley (D)

State Representative District 44 (Gonzales, Guadalupe counties)

Alan Schoolcraft (R)

Eric Norman (D)

State Representative District 73 (Comal, Hays counties)

*Carrie Isaac (R)

Sally Duval (D)

State Representative District 74 (Kinney, Maverick, Val Verde counties)

*Eddie Morales Jr. (D)

Robert Garza (R)

State Representative District 80 (Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, Uvalde, Zavala counties)

*Don McLaughlin Jr. (R)

Cecilia Castellano (D)

State Representative District 116 (San Antonio)

Darryl W Crain (R)

*Trey Martinez Fischer (D)

State Representative District 117 (San Antonio)

Ben Mostyn (R)

*Philip Cortez (D)

State Representative District 118 (San Antonio)

*John Lujan III (R)

Kristian Carranza (D)

State Representative District 119 (San Antonio)

Brandon J. Grable (R)

*Elizabeth “Liz” Campos (D)

State Representative District 121 (North San Antonio)

Marc LaHood (R)

Laurel Jordan Swift (D)

State Representative District 122 (Bexar)

*Mark Dorazio (R)

Kevin Geary (D)

State Representative District 124 (Bexar)

Sylvia Soto (R)

*Josey Garcia (D)

State Senator, District 25 (New Braunfels)

*Donna Campbell (R)

Merrie Fox (D)

State Board of Education, District 1 (30 counties that cover more than 900 miles of the Texas-Mexico border, including Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Uvalde, Val Verde, and Zavala)

Michael (Travis) Stevens (R)

Gustavo Reveles (D)

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 2 (Blanco, Comal, Hays)

John Messinger (R)

Maggie Ellis (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals, Place 4 (32 counties, including Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, Zavala)

Lori Massey Brissette (R)

*Luz Elena Chapa (D)

Justice, 4th Court Of Appeals, Place 5 (32 counties, including Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, Zavala)

Adrian Spears (R)

*Liza A. Rodriguez (D)

Bexar County Sheriff

Nathan Buchanan (R)

*Javier Salazar (D)

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1 (Southwest Bexar)

Lina Prado (R)

*Rebeca Clay-Flores (D)

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3 (North Bexar)

*Grant Moody (R)

Susan Korbel (D)

Bexar County Constable Precinct 2 (West, Central Bexar)