No injuries reported after fire at North Side restaurant, San Antonio Fire Department says

Crews responded to the fire early Saturday morning at Willie’s Grill and Icehouse

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – No injuries were reported after a fire at Willie’s Grill and Icehouse on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire around 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the restaurant, located at 4051 N. Loop 1604 W., where firefighters found the grill in the kitchen engulfed in flames, SAFD said.

Firefighters were able to enter quickly and extinguish the fire without further damage to the restaurant, SAFD said. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT.

